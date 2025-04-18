Triay, Brea First To Reach Doha Semis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Second seeds Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea became the first duo to advance to the semi-finals of the Premier Padel Ooredoo Qatar Major 2025 yesterday when the Spanish-Argentine pair held off a spirited effort from Bea Caldera Sanchez and Carmen Goenaga Garcia of Spain with a 6-2, 7-5.

The clash on the Centre Court at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex spiced up the women's quarter-finals which saw the top three pairs reaching the semis while fourth seeds Martita Ortega and Sofia Araujo were stunned by Alejandra Salazar Bengoechea and Veroonica Virseda in a three-set battle.

Title-favourites and World No.1 pairing Ariana Sanchez Fallada and Paula Josemaria Martin kept their bid for Doha crown alive with another commanding performance despite a challenging first set. The Spanish duo overcame ninth seeds Tamara Icardo and Catalina Jensen 7-5, 6-1 booking their spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, third seeds Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Carmen Fernandez Sanchez also made it to the semi-finals after dispatching fifth seeds Lucia Sainz and Patty Llaguno 6-3, 6-3 in an all-Spanish face-off.

The day's biggest shock came on the Grandstand where Ortega and Araujo suffered an unexpected exit. Bengoechea and Virseda, seeded seventh, staged a brilliant fightback after dropping the opening set to book a semi-final berth with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win.

On the men's side, World No.1 pair Arturo Coello of Spain and Agustin Tapia of Argentina continued their dominant run with a straight-sets quarter-final victory over eighth seeds Pablo Cardona (ESP) and Leandro Augsburger (ARG).

Playing under the lights, Coello and Tapia handled the resistance from the Cardona and Augsburger to clear the quarter-finals hurdle with a 6–4, 6–4 win as they remain the clear favorites to lift the trophy in Doha.