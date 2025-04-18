'How Driving Should Be': KT Tried Abu Dhabi's Driverless Taxis Which Brake, Change Lanes Smoothly

I'll admit it -I was very hesitant to ride in a driverless taxi . I was scared and nervous. The idea of a car cruising down the roa with no one steering the wheel sounded exciting, but also a little bit risky. What if the car misjudged a road condition? What if it suddenly braked or went off track?

As I stepped into the taxi from Yas Islan , I was greeted by a friendly face - a safety operator already seated behind the wheel. He gave me a reassuring smile and said:“Don't worry, I understand. I hear this every day. But when you exit the taxi, I can guarantee you will feel completely different.”

Those words stuck with me as we rolled out on our 10km-journey from Yas Island to Zayed International Airport . The operator, during the 20-minute ride, was not touching the wheel at all.

He simply tapped a button to activate autonomous mode, then sat back and let the car take over. I couldn't take my eyes off the wheel as it turned at the first signal on its own. I was terrified, but the system was in full control.

Smooth ride

Once we hit the highway and the car started accelerating, my fear slowly faded away. No jerks, no sudden halts - just smooth, gentle driving. It maintained the road speed perfectly. It also stopped at red lights with perfect timing.



What impressed me the most was how the vehicle followed lanes strictly, used indicators while turning, and even changed lanes when necessary. At one point, there was a slow vehicle in front of us. Without hesitation, the autonomous car signalled, switched lanes with ease, and continued its journey. It was as if a very cautious, alert driver was behind the wheel. But there was no one operating it.

I looked at the safety officer and asked,“It knows how to read traffic?”

The safety officer said that the taxi reads every sign, detects obstacles, follows pre-defined routes, and updates in real-time. "It's more attentive than most human drivers."



He explained how the vehicle uses LiDAR, GPS, cameras, and radar to create a full 360-degree view.“It sees things before we do,” he joked, but I strongly believe that was true.

Anxious at first

As we chatted, he told me most passengers are anxious at first.“But after a few minutes, everyone calms down. Many even start enjoying the ride and appreciate how smoothly the system drives," he shared.

I could see why. It felt more relaxing than a regular cab. There were no sudden accelerations or last-minute brakes. The way it slowed down before red lights or curves was so controlled. Even the way it merged onto a busier road was smooth and timed perfectly.

Even as we neared the Zayed International Airport, the ride remained steady. The system didn't miss a beat. No erratic turns, no unnecessary honking. It felt like the future was already here, and I was sitting in it.

One thing that stood out for me was how normal it felt after the first few minutes. I forgot I was in a driverless car. That's how seamless and natural the ride felt.

99% accuracy rate

One of the biggest takeaways from my ride was realising how driving should actually be done. The way the autonomous taxi accelerated gently, braked early and smoothly, maintained a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, and always signalled before making a move.

The car never rushed to overtake unless it was absolutely safe and always gave way when required. There was no unnecessary speeding or weaving through lanes. Every action was calculated, calm, and precise.

And honestly, if everyone drove like this, we would probably have far fewer accidents on the road. No wonder the system boasts a 99 per cent accuracy rate - it follows the rules perfectly every single time.

Right now, these autonomous taxis run on fixed routes with a safety operator onboard. But soon, we'll likely see them across the more parts of Abu Dhabi, and maybe without any human presence inside at all.

Fees

And here's the kicker - it's completely free. Whether you're heading from Yas Island, Sadiyat Island, or to Zayed International Airport is, you won't pay a single dirham.

Ready to try it?

If you want to try it, booking an autonomous taxi is very simple. All you need to do is download the TXAI app on your phone, register, and choose your pick-up and drop-off points. The app will show you available autonomous taxis in your area, and you can book one just like a regular cab. It's quick and easy.