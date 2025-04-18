Delozier Steers Talg'at Al Shahania To Al Jumail Cup Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Talg'at Al Shahania captured the Al Jumail Cup with a breath-taking late run in the feature Local Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Guided by Lukas Delozier, the six-year-old mare, owned by H E Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, swept through the field from the back once in the home straight and surged ahead to score impressively by three quarters of a length for trainer Rudy Nerbonne.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi crowned the winners.



Talg'at Al Shahania and Lukas Delozier on their way to win Al Jumail Cup.

Earlier, Julian Colin Smart-trained Ends Of The Earth claimed victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap 85-110 (Class 2) with Alberto Sanna in the saddle.

Hadi Al Ramzani-trained Foehn under Jefferson Smith topped the Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95, while Arizona Beauty emerged winner in the Thoroughbred Handicap 0-90 with Maikon De Souza in the saddle.

In the opening contest of the five-race 21st Al Uqda Race Meeting, jockey Pierre Charles Boudot piloted Mohammed Ghazali-trained Sarastro to Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 triumph.