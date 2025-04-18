New Speed Limits In UAE: These 4 Roads Announced Changes In 2025

With UAE residents spending multiple hours on the road , it is essential to be aware of updated speed limits to avoid fines and potential black points.

In 2025, authorities have announced new limits, in a move to enhance road safety and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Here are four roads where new speed limits are now in effect; changes have also been applied to minimum speed limit on the left-most lanes, which comes as a relief to some drivers.

1. E311 minimum speed limit lifted

Abu Dhabi lifted the minimum speed limit system of 120kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road (E311).

Previously in effect on the leftmost lanes, motorists would be fined Dh400 for driving below 120kmph. However, on April 14, drivers observed that the minimum limit markings had been removed.

The move aims to ease the movement of heavy trucks, and comes as a relief to motorists. The maximum speed on this road remains 140kmph.

2. Abu Dhabi-Sweihan road

Starting April 14, the speed limit on this road was reduced to 100kmph. Earlier, the limit used to be 120kmph, making this a 20kmph reduction.

The road is also termed as International Airport Road (E20). Drivers must keep in mind the new speed limit to ensure that they avoid fines for speeding.

3. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road

Also starting from April 14, this key road saw a reduction of 20kmph. With the previous limit on E11 being 160kmph, the new limit is 140kmph, authorities announced.

E11 is the longest road in the UAE, linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and running through other emirates such as Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. It is also known as Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

4. Road in Ras Al Khaimah

Earlier in the year, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah announced a reduced speed limit on a particular stretch on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street.

The new speed limit would be 80kmph from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roundabout (Al Riffa) to Al Marjan Island Roundabout, as compared to previous speed limit of 100kmph.

Implemented from January 17, the decision was taken to reduced the chance of accidents caused by speeding. The radar speed limit will also be adjusted to 101 km/hr, instead of the previous 121 km/hr.