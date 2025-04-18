Global Stars Shine As Gymnastics World Cup Heads To Finals In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The finals of the 17th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will get underway today following the conclusion of qualification rounds at Aspire Dome in Doha.

The preliminary rounds concluded last night after two intense days of contests across various apparatus, as athletes battled for a spot in the finals.

The championship has already delivered top-class performances and featured the rise of global talents. On the men's floor exercise, Kazakhstan's Karim Miladi and Tamberk qualified alongside Britain's Sam Mostafavi.



Championship Director Abeer Al Buainain

In the pommel horse event, Jordan's Ahmad Abu Al Soud secured his place in the finals, joined by Kazakhstan's Karbanov and China's Hong Yang Ming. On the still rings, Armenians Davtyan and Artur Avetisyan advanced alongside China's Yu Hao.

In the women's competition, legendary Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina reached the finals in the vault, alongside Hungary's Greta Mayer, Slovenia's Tjasa Kysselef, and fellow Hungarian Sara Peter. On the uneven bars, Australia's Keira McDonald, Canada's Audrey Rousseau, and Ukraine's Denali Bork advanced to the final round.

There was also a notable Arab presence. Qatar's Rakan Al Hareth impressed throughout, while Jordan's Ahmad Abu Al Soud earned widespread praise after booking his spot in the pommel horse final.

Qatar's Salma Nasser continued her steady rise with another solid performance in her second consecutive World Cup appearance, reflecting her growing confidence and the trust placed in her by the technical staff – a promising sign for the future of Qatari gymnastics.

Salma Nasser, speaking to media after her event, expressed her joy at participating in such a prestigious tournament and competing alongside the world's best. She described the event as a valuable learning opportunity, allowing her to gain experience and grow her skills.

Championship Director Abeer Al Buainain praised the level of competition, noting that all finalists had delivered commendable performances. She said the finals would be even more competitive due to the closeness in skill levels, adding that the early rounds had already produced surprises-and more could be expected in the final stages.

She highlighted the championship's strong technical standard, as anticipated from such a stellar lineup of international athletes. Al-Buainain concluded by expressing satisfaction with the athletes' performances and looked forward to more excitement in the final rounds.

Morinari Watanabe, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), commended the event's organisation, saying he was always happy to be in Qatar.

He noted that every edition of the World Cup in Doha brings something new and exciting, praising the Qatari Federation's commitment to excellence. Watanabe added that Qatar has firmly established itself as a key destination on the global gymnastics calendar, thanks to its exceptional infrastructure, experience, and talented organizing teams.

He said the qualifying rounds had already featured high-level competition, setting the stage for even more thrilling action in the finals.