Transamerica Launches Vibrant New Look For Its Brand, Reinforcing A Pledge To Help Middle Income Americans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strategic refresh embodies company's mission to increase access to protection products, tools and education

BALTIMORE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Transamerica introduced a rejuvenated brand identity ushering the 120-year-old company into its next era.

The new logo and accompanying visual identity - with its vibrant and approachability - represents different life stages, and how Transamerica can help people live their best lives along the way. The updated logo focuses on the pinnacle of the Transamerica Pyramid, an iconic symbol of strength and achievement.

"Transamerica is executing a growth strategy to build America's leading middle market life insurance and retirement company, including the nearly 68 million middle-income households that have been relatively overlooked by the financial services industry," said Will Fuller, Transamerica's president and CEO. "Our brand transformation mirrors our commitment to the broad scope of customers we serve."

Today 42% of American adults surveyed need (or need more) life insurance (LIMRA's Insurance Barometer Study ). And only one in five people surveyed in the American middle class are very confident in their ability to fully retire or maintain a comfortable lifestyle throughout retirement (Transamerica Institute ). The company's focus is already seeing results reaching younger demographics, with the average age of new Transamerica life insurance policyholders ranging from mid- to late-30s.

"Every individual deserves the chance to live their best life," said Maurice Perkins, chief corporate affairs officer at Transamerica. "The needs of our customers have evolved, and so has our approach to meeting those needs. Our dedication to providing everyday Americans with access to leading financial protection products, tools and education remains unwavering."

Changes to the Brand

Starting today, Transamerica customers and partners will start seeing a rejuvenated logo and a fresh aesthetic on the Transamerica website, buildings and materials.

These changes include:



Logo: The updated logo features the iconic Transamerica Pyramid Center rising boldly from the horizon in a striking red.

Visual Language: An array of vibrant colors, dynamic shapes and photography will be used to capture the optimism inherent in a life well-lived. Typography: The brand's typography is transitioning to the Forever Forma font.

"This moment represents a significant evolution of our brand and underscores our commitment to serving the middle market and their needs," added Fuller. "Our team of dedicated professionals, along with the financial solutions they offer, empower people to make the most of what truly matters to them. This has been our mission for over a century, and today, with new tools, technology and education, we are embracing an important opportunity to help even more families achieve their financial goals."

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them.

Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2023, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $47 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums.

Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit .

Media inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Hank Williams

(319) 355-7789

Erin Yang

(303) 383-5295

SOURCE Transamerica

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED