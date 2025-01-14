ALL 19 NEIGHBORLY® NORTH AMERICAN BRANDS NAMED AMONG THE TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE's FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Home services franchisor makes history with all brands earning a spot on rankings for the first time, with seven brands securing the No. 1 position in their respective categories

WACO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly ®, the world's largest home services company, today announced all 19 of its North American brands were recognized among the top 500

franchises

in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This marks the first time in Neighborly's history that all its brands have been named to this prestigious list. This award is a testament to the unwavering commitment and support of the company's North American franchise owners.

"What makes this achievement truly special is the collective success of all our brands earning this incredible recognition," said Mike Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Neighborly.

"This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication, hard work, and perseverance of our franchise owners. As we begin the new year, we celebrate this accomplishment together with them. I look forward to building on our momentum by continuing to enable and empower our franchise owners to deliver unparalleled service to our customers."

Among noteworthy rankings for Neighborly brands on this year's Franchise 500, seven total Neighborly brands – Real Property Management, Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, Mr. Electric®, Glass Doctor®, Aire Serv®, Precision Garage Door Service® and Dryer Vent Wizard® – all earned the No. 1 spots on the list for their respective franchise categories.

For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks the following Neighborly brands based on their outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power:



Real Property Management #85, Ranked #1 in Category

Mr. Rooter® Plumbing #104, Ranked #1 in Category

Mr. Electric® #169, Ranked #1 in Category

Glass Doctor® #178, Ranked #1 in Category

Aire Serv® #256, Ranked #1 in Category

Precision Garage Door Service ® #290, Ranked #1 in Category

Dryer Vent Wizard® #369, Ranked #1 in Category

Molly Maid® #83

Rainbow Restoration® #110

ShelfGenie® #238

Mosquito Joe® #250

Mr. Appliance® #255

Mr. Handyman® #257

HouseMaster® #289

The Grounds Guys® #301

Five Star Painting® #348

Window Genie® #405

Lawn Pride® #451 Junk King® #469

"At Neighborly, we are dedicated to setting our franchise owners up for success through our proven franchise model, comprehensive training and support," said Brad Stevenson, Chief Development Officer, Neighborly. "This milestone is a testament to the strength of our system and the exceptional power of our brands."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.



To view all 19 Neighborly brands in the full ranking, visit .



About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises collectively serving 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. More information about Neighborly, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here .

