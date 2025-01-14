'The Doctor' Returns: Valentino Rossi Set For 2025 WEC Season Opener At Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Motorsport legend Valentino Rossi will return to Lusail International Circuit (LIC) for the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season opener, as Team WRT confirms his participation in the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM race scheduled for February 26-28, 2025.

Famously nicknamed 'The Doctor' for his cool and clinical approach to racing, Rossi enters the 2025 season following an impressive rookie WEC campaign that saw him finish 6th in the championship standings, including a remarkable 4th place finish at Lusail International Circuit and a podium finish at the 6 Hours of Imola where he claimed 2nd place.

The nine-time MotoGP champion, who first raced at the Lusail International Circuit on two wheels during the inaugural Qatar GP in 2004 aboard his Yamaha YZR-M1, and continued to race at LIC and in MotoGP till 2021.

He made a dramatic return to the venue - this time on four wheels - with his WEC debut in 2024.

Rossi will once again pilot the BMW M4 GT3 in what could potentially be his final WEC season.

The Italian icon recently revealed he's contemplating scaling back his racing commitments for 2025, making his return to LIC even more significant for motorsport fans.

Rossi's legendary status in motorsport is undisputed.

He holds the record for the highest number of points in MotoGP history with 6,357, along with an unprecedented 235 podium finishes - 76 more than his closest rival, Giacomo Agostini.

His 89 premier class victories and participation in over 400 Grand Prix races further cement his status as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time), leading to his well-deserved induction into the MotoGP Hall of Fame in 2021.

"I realized that 16 races is too many and I am in the same situation as in MotoGP," Rossi admitted in a recent interview.

"For 2025 my goal is to run a more focused schedule of 10 to 11 races in the endurance racing."

This measured approach reflects the evolution of Rossi's racing career.

Since retiring from his illustrious 25-year motorcycle racing career, the father-of-one, still proudly wearing his iconic number '46', has showcased his versatility across multiple racing disciplines.

His journey in four-wheel racing has included testing a Formula One Ferrari alongside legends Schumacher, Coulthard, and Webber, competing in GT World Challenge Europe with Team WRT in an Audi R8 LMS, and securing a podium finish in Dubai's 24Hours Series with the BMW M4 GT3.

As The Doctor prepares to get behind the wheel of his GT3 BMW once again alongside his Omani teammate, Ahmed Al Harthy, fans can expect another masterclass in racing from this once-in-a-generation talent.

Known for his artistic ability to handle high speeds and remarkable corner dexterity throughout his career, Rossi continues to create unforgettable memories on track, regardless of the number of wheels beneath him.

Fans can witness this motorsport icon in action at Lusail International Circuit from February 26-28, 2025, as the FIA World Endurance Championship returns to Qatar for another thrilling season opener.

Don't miss this opportunity to see one of motorsport's most celebrated figures add another chapter to his remarkable racing story.

Head over to the LIC ticket section to secure your seat before time runs out.

Three-day event tickets are 200 QAR, which provide fans access to Grandstand, Fan Zone, Lusail Hill and the teams Paddock, subject to capacity restrictions.