The Scoop-apalooza lineup features four crowd-pleasing flavors:



Vanilla & Fudge Brownie :

A classic combination of rich vanilla ice cream swirled with decadent fudge brownies made by the Greyston Bakery who support open hiring.

Chocolate & Fudge Swirl : For chocolate enthusiasts, this flavor offers a creamy chocolate base with luscious fudge swirls that will make your taste buds dance.

Strawberries & Cream : Sweet cream ice cream blended with vibrant strawberry swirls. Coffee & Fudge Chip : This flavor combines bold coffee ice cream, with coffee from our friends at BLK & Bold who empower youth and support grassroots change, along with oodles of fudge chips that are sure to perk up any gathering.



"This is a whole new Ben & Jerry's for today's fans who know that sharing is caring," said Flavor Guru, Haylee Nelson, adding "Scoop-apalooza is intentionally unpretentious to appeal to all of your friends and loved ones, and to pair best with any celebration be it cake, pie or dare I say... on a warm brownie?"



Don't love sharing your 16 oz Ben & Jerry's pint? Scoop-apalooza proves that sharing can be deliciously easy. With a 28 oz container designed to bring everyone to the table, Scoop-apalooza turns ice cream into a moment for you and your crew. Feedback from early testing with fans was "Ben & Jerry's pints are for your personal ice cream moments whereas Scoop-apalooza is ideal to dish out with friends." Or, in other words, "Pint for you, Scoop-apalooza for the crew."

Ben & Jerry's is giving fans an exclusive chance to try and share some Scoop-apalooza with their friends before the flavors are available on shelves nationally. From January 14 - 28, the ice cream maker will give away exclusive Scoop-apalooza kits via Ben & Jerry's social media channels and promotions offering fans the chance to get into the sharing spirit by gifting a kit to a pal as well as one for themselves.



Scoop-apalooza will be available at grocery stores nationwide starting this month found alongside where you find your favorite Ben & Jerry's pint. Learn more about our 4 NEW share-tastic flavors at



About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.5 MM in 2024 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit

benjerry .

