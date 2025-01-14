Por Osos Vodka Announces Appointment Of CEO Brent Wunder

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wunder's impressive background includes early career experience at Pernod Ricard and Constellation Brands , where he honed his expertise in the spirits market. He later played a critical role as General Manager at Mark Anthony Brands , overseeing the launch of White Claw Vodka . Most recently, he served as President of Sprinter Spirits , where he worked closely with a celebrity entrepreneur, to launch and grow the brand. Wunder's proven track record in scaling and innovating within the spirits space makes him the perfect fit to lead Por Osos Vodka into its next phase of growth.

"I'm thrilled to join the Por Osos team," said Wunder. "In a very crowded and competitive category, I'm confident that our unique finishing process, along with the voice and influence of authentic celebrities like Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, make us poised to disrupt the premium Vodka category."

"When Bert and I launched Por Osos, we wanted to shake things up and make the vodka world a lot more fun. With Brent at the helm, we are more excited than ever about the future of our company and all the friends we'll surely make along the way." - Tom Segur a

"We are absolutely thrilled to be working with someone that knows the ins and outs of the booze industry, and brings great technical expertise and operational know-how. Don't get me wrong, he is fun as hell, but he talks about the booze business the way Tom and I talk about jokes - with passion, insight, and expertise...I can't wait to see where this partnership takes us!" - Bert Kreischer



Por Osos Vodka sets itself apart with its proprietary finishing process, a true game changer in the industry. This finishing process provides our consumers with an exceptionally clean and pure spirit.

The non-GMO wheat-based vodka undergoes a patented technique in which it is gently warmed and exposed to a high-energy zone, allowing for a transformative phase. By utilizing inert, food-grade gas bubbles, unwanted flavors and impurities are vaporized, resulting in an exceptionally clean and smooth spirit.

Since its launch in Texas in April 2024 , Por Osos Vodka has rapidly expanded into key markets, including California, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Nebraska, and Kansas , with online shipping available to 47 states. To engage with new markets and celebrate expansion, Por Osos has executed bottle signing events and bar takeovers in key markets.

These bottle signing events have shattered records for the most bottles signed at an event, showcasing the overwhelming consumer excitement.

Por Osos Vodka is already available in over 1,600 retail locations , including major partners like Total Wine & More, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Spec's Wines Spirits & Foods, and Lee's Liquor .

Available in three sizes-750ml, 1L, and 1.75L-Por Osos offers premium quality at an accessible price point.

With Brent Wunder at the helm, Por Osos Vodka is poised for continued success and growth as it brings its innovative, high-quality vodka to even more consumers across the nation.

Founded by comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, Por Osos Vodka is a non-GMO wheat-based vodka crafted using a patented finishing process that removes impurities for a clean, smooth taste. Since launching in April 2024, the brand has rapidly expanded across the U.S., bringing a premium product to market at an affordable price.

