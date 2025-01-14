New Book 'Inner Fire' Reveals How To Keep Your Spirit Alive In The Corporate Workplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lisa Wolfe Release "Inner Fire" with Advantage Books

Lisa Wolfe, author of "Inner Fire: Protecting Your Spirit From Corporate Burnout"

Inner Fire by Lisa Wolfe explores how to protect your spirit and avoid burnout in the corporate world, offering insights on thriving with purpose and resilience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the new Inner Fire: Protecting Your Spirit From Corporate Burnout , author Lisa Wolfe explores why some people burnout in the workplace while others, whom she terms“Spirit-Keepers,” thrive despite the relentless pressures and demands.What sets these Spirit-Keepers apart from their co-workers? What have they learned about avoiding burnout that others haven't? Wolfe was determined to find out so others could apply it in their own lives.She also was certain she wouldn't find the answer by consulting experts on corporate life. Instead, she would turn to Spirit-Keepers themselves, as well as draw on her own experiences fighting and succeeding to keep her spirit intact.In Inner Fire, published by Advantage Books, Wolfe relates how through observation, research, formal interviews, and informal conversations, she discovered that Spirit-Keepers take specific steps to create a life of meaning and purpose and keep their spirits intact in the corporate world.“While the corporate landscape may often seem daunting and unforgiving,” Wolfe writes,“I truly believe that navigating the complexities of corporate life while holding on to your spirit can contribute to a better world for yourself and others.”Inner Fire shows readers how to hold onto that spirit.Throughout her book, Wolfe provides detailed guidance on such topics as finding your values, passions, and goals; forming healthy relationships and avoiding harmful ones; standing up for yourself and others; understanding the emotional culture of your workplace; recognizing and appreciating achievements; and integrating life and work.The book is filled with real-life examples from Wolfe or those she interviewed, and each chapter ends with a summary of core lessons from that chapter.“To hold on to your spirit is not easy, but the payoff of being one of the people who are fully alive, fully empowered, and fully productive within a corporation is worth the fight,” Wolfe writes.“Spirit-Keepers create their own futures instead of letting the outside forces of the corporate environment shape them. And in this way, they shape the world.”About Lisa WolfeLisa Wolfe, author of Inner Fire: Protecting Your Spirit From Corporate Burnout, has 40 years of corporate experience – spanning roles in advanced R&D, software engineering, product marketing, product management, and leadership at some of the world's leading tech corporations, including Hewlett-Packard and ServiceNow. Lisa is a passionate mentor and has focused on cutting-edge tech innovations throughout her career such as HP's e-services which was cloud before cloud. During her time at ServiceNow she created and hosted Finding Water, a podcast on digital transformation and artificial intelligence and she was a Forbes contributor on AI Thought Leadership. Lisa is a wife, mom, dog-mom, artist, avid reader, and runner, and she has a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of California, San Diego.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

