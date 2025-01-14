Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Announces Ethics Approval In Australia For SJP-001 Clinical Trial Targeting Inflammation And Metabolic Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, a leader in developing innovative solutions to address inflammation at its root cause, proudly announces that its flagship asset, SJP-001 , has received ethics approval for its clinical trial in Australia. The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of SJP-001, an over-the-counter therapeutic targeting metabolic and relief from overindulgence in food and drink, including its effects on inflammatory pathways.

This critical milestone paves the way for SJP-001 to advance through clinical evaluation, with the trial conducted by Nucleus Network , a premier early-phase clinical research organization, and supported by Novotech , a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Jim Iversen, Co-Founder and CEO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, remarked: "This ethics approval in Australia marks a pivotal step forward for SJP-001 and our mission to bring accessible, non-immunosuppressive solutions to global markets. We're thrilled to collaborate with Novotech and Nucleus Network, whose expertise will ensure this trial meets the highest scientific and regulatory standards. Together, we're advancing healthspan innovation that aligns with modern healthcare needs."

Barry Murphy, CCO of Novotech, said: "Novotech is delighted to partner with Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical in advancing this important therapeutic. Our extensive experience in managing clinical trials across the Asia-Pacific region uniquely positions us to drive the success of SJP-001's development. This collaboration exemplifies how innovative biotech companies can leverage the region's regulatory agility and scientific excellence to expedite development timelines."

Teena Pisarev, CEO, Nucleus Network added: "At Nucleus Network, we are committed to delivering world-class clinical research to support groundbreaking therapies like SJP-001. This trial underscores the importance of precision-targeted inflammation therapeutics, and we are honored to work alongside Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical to bring this solution closer to patients worldwide."

The SJP-001 clinical trial is designed to assess the product's ability to modulate inflammation and improve metabolic outcomes, providing relief from the after effects of dietary overindulgence while supporting long-term metabolic health.

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is dedicated to revolutionizing inflammation care with scalable, accessible solutions that deliver meaningful health improvements globally.

Join Us in San Francisco

Sen-Jam's leadership team is in San Francisco this week for the prestigious JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. We invite interested parties to reach out to learn more about our vision, pipeline, and partnership opportunities. Let's connect and shape the future of healthcare together. To learn more visit wefunder/senjam



About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical : Revolutionizing Inflammatory and Metabolic Care

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical ("Sen-Jam") is pioneering a revolutionary approach to addressing chronic inflammation and metabolic disorders, including obesity, with our proprietary "Pleiotropic Anti-Inflammatory Remedies" (or "PAIR") technology. By working in harmony with the body's innate immune system, our precision remedies target inflammation at its source, mitigating systemic risks associated with chronic conditions without suppressing the immune response. Sen-Jam is at the forefront of the next evolution in healthcare, delivering innovative treatments that enhance metabolic health, promote vitality, extend health spans, and redefine how the world heals.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Christine Leonard

[email protected]

781-913-1902

