Volcon Delivers First HF1 To Off-Grid Pioneer In Colorado

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon ePowersports (NASDAQ: VLCN) proudly celebrated the delivery of a HF1 to Hal Calvert, the first HF1 customer in Colorado.

Hal, who is surrounded by Bureau of Land Management territory on his 80-acre property, uses exclusively sustainable sources. Hal chose the Volcon HF1 to maintain his commitment to electric-powered solutions. He reports that he will primarily use the Volcon HF1 to navigate his land and perform various tasks around his property.

The Volcon team was pleased to attend the delivery, providing Hal with a personalized walkthrough of the vehicle and recognizing him as the first official HF1 owner in Colorado.

With a network of over 100 dealers, Volcon will continue to deliver more HF1 units around the United States in 2025 to the growing dealer network.“Our hybrid sales model allows Volcon to capture sales from UTV and Golf Cart consumers and deliver the sale directly to Volcon dealers,“ said Josh Rasmussen, Volcon's Chief Sales Officer,“all four-wheel units purchased on Volcon.com will be allocated to the nearest dealer in the network for a seamless customer experience and support,” he continued.

Volcon currently has more HF1 units being prepared for delivery from their Texas headquarters and expects to increase unit deliveries now that the HF1 has been launched.

Media inquiries, please contact: ...

_____________________________________________________

About Volcon

Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits but also because of their near-silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.

Volcon's vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, began shipping to customers in late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Volcon Grunt EVO, an evolution of the original Grunt with a belt drive, an improved suspension, and seat, began shipping to customers in October 2023. The Brat is Volcon's first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on-road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. In 2024, Volcon entered the rapidly expanding LUV and UTV market and shipped its first production MN1 unit in October 2024. The new MN1 and HF1 products empower the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered units cannot. They offer the same thrilling performance of a standard LUV / UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.

Volcon Contacts

For Media: ...

For Dealers: ...

For Investors: ...

For Marketing: ...

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete eBike, motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release referenced in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, whether we will be able to increase delivery of the HF1 units and how quickly the units will be delivered to new owners. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' 'should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website,

SOURCE: Volcon, Inc.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: