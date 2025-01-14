Wireless Charging Ics Market Forecast, Emerging Technologies And Growth Drivers | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The wireless charging ICs is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. The market is estimated to hold a valuation of US$ 3.5 Billion in 2025, with anticipated revenue reaching US$ 16.9 Billion by 2034. Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Charging ICs Market Outlook (2025 to 2034) The market outlook highlights the increasing penetration of advanced technologies, with vendors focusing on integrating innovative features to distinguish their flagship devices. The adoption of faster, more reliable, and user-friendly wireless charging solutions is driving the demand for wireless charging ICs. Additionally, the expanding production of integrated chips tailored for wireless power and charging solutions is a significant growth factor. The rising use of wireless charging systems in automobiles, offering power control and convenience, further boosts the market's global adoption. Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ #request-a-sample According to the research report, the demand for advanced technology, including transmitter-based wireless charging ICs and efficient receiver panels, is on the rise. Wireless charging has steadily gained preference over traditional wired methods due to its ability to eliminate cable clutter, minimize device wear and tear, and enable seamless charging across various smartphone models. One of the critical drivers of the wireless charging IC market is its enhanced safety and security. Wireless charging offers a secure way to transfer power without risking data theft, ensuring user privacy and device integrity. As the global charging landscape evolves with smart devices, the adoption of wireless charging solutions is accelerating, supported by its safety, cost-effectiveness, and reliability. The sleek and sophisticated designs of wireless charging systems make them increasingly appealing to consumers. Although wireless charging technology often lags in speed and efficiency compared to wired charging, its convenience and growing popularity as a technological trend are fueling significant growth. This trend positions the market to thrive at a higher CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Attributes Details Wireless Charging ICs Market CAGR (2025 to 2034) 18.3% Wireless Charging ICs Market Size (2025) US$ 3.5 Billion Wireless Charging ICs Market Size (2034) US$ 16.9 Billion

Growth Analysis

Short-term Growth (2025-2026):

Initially introduced in select consumer electronics, wireless charging gained traction due to its convenience. This period is marked by increased adoption in the healthcare sector, driven by the demand for sterile and contactless power solutions.

Mid-term Growth (2027-2029):

During this phase, market growth was temporarily disrupted by global economic slowdowns, particularly in emerging markets. Research and development efforts faced setbacks, causing a slowdown in innovation.

Long-term Growth (2030-2034):

Wireless charging ICs have become mainstream, widely adopted in electric and hybrid vehicles, flagship smartphones, and wearable devices. The market thrives with a robust CAGR of 19.5% , driven by the increasing adoption of wireless power technologies and improved charging efficiencies.

Market Drivers and Trends



Enhanced Charging Convenience: The elimination of physical connectors reduces wear and tear, improves reliability, and simplifies device usage.

Integration with EVs: The electric vehicle (EV) sector drives demand for wireless charging technologies, with advancements in far-field charging creating new opportunities.

Adoption in Healthcare and Industry: High demand for wireless charging in sterile environments and industrial applications ensures uninterrupted power supply and safety advantages. Innovative Technologies: Trends such as "drop-and-charge" and wireless radiofrequency (RF) energy base chargers are reshaping usability and design.

Browse full Report –

Regional Market Insights

USA: A Global Leader in Wireless Technology



Market CAGR (2025-2034): 14.8%

Market Value (2034): US$ 2.0 Billion

Growth Drivers:



Presence of major wireless technology innovators. Advanced R&D initiatives focusing on faster, more efficient power delivery systems.

South Korea: The Fastest Growing Region



Market CAGR (2025-2034): 21.2%

Market Value (2034): US$ 1.1 Billion

Growth Drivers:



Leadership in wireless technologies such as high-efficiency charging for electronics. Active research into long-range wireless charging solutions.

China: A Key Manufacturing Hub



Market CAGR (2025-2034): 18.5%

Market Value (2034): US$ 1.3 Billion

Growth Drivers:



Robust production capabilities in IC technology. Increasing adoption of universal wireless charging standards for smart devices.

Europe:

Europe remains a strong market, driven by demand for fuel-efficient and durable charging systems in industries such as automotive and healthcare.

Category Insights

Segment Top Sub-segment CAGR (2020-2024) CAGR (2025-2034) Product Type Transmitters 16.0% 17.5% Application Consumer Electronics 16.3% 18.0%

Key Insights:



Transmitters: Easy installation and higher bandwidth support fast wireless charging across various devices. Consumer Electronics: Increasing penetration of flagship smartphones and wearable devices fuels segment growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players:



Convenient Power HK Ltd.

WiTricity Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments:



WiTricity Corporation: Launched advanced wireless EV charging systems to streamline user experience. Murata Manufacturing: Enhanced noise suppression measures in wireless power modules for diverse applications.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type:



Transmitters Receivers

By Power Range:



Low (<15 Watts)

Medium (16-50 Watts) High (>50 Watts)

By Application:



Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Industrial

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (ワイヤレス充電IC市場), Korea (무선 충전 IC 시장), china (无线充电 IC 市场), French (Marché des circuits intégrés de charge sans fil), German (Markt für drahtlose Lade-ICs), and Italy (Mercato dei circuiti integrati di ricarica wireless), etc.

