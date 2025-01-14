Indigo Passenger Slams Airline For 5-Hour Delay, Calls Crew 'Rude, Uncooperative' In Viral Post

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Private airliner IndiGo is facing the heat over the handling of a delayed flight following a Kolkata-based passenger took to LinkedIn to express his disappointment, reported Hindustan Times. He even called the crew 'extremely uncooperative and rude'.

According to the report, the passenger, Ritham Bhattacharjee, also shared a of a heated exchange with the cabin crew and described service as 'appalling'. Bhattacharjee also criticised the staff's unprofessional behaviour.

Sharing his ordeal on LinkedIn, Ritham Bhattacharjee revealed that his flight from Kolkata (CCU) to Chennai (MAA) was delayed by an unacceptable five hours. He added that all the passengers were kept inside the aircraft throughout the delay and were provide with just a packet of chips and a cookie.

“The CCU-MAA flight was delayed by five hours . To add insult to injury, the compensation offered was a paltry packet of chips and a single cookie. Passengers were forced to remain seated inside the aircraft the entire time, which is simply unacceptable,” Bhattacharjee wrote.

Bhattacharjee accused the cabin crew of being“extremely uncooperative and rude.” Naming specific flight attendants, he added,“The attendants on both flights displayed unprofessional behaviour. Specifically, the team on the return flight was particularly uncooperative and rude.”

He also expressed shock over this experience, despite being a frequent flyer with the airline.

“It seems that IndiGo's focus on being a low-cost airline has come at the expense of customer satisfaction,” he remarked.

IndiGo response:

Replying to Bhattacharjee's post with a standard apology, Indigo said, "Mr Bhattacharjee, thank you for taking the time to speak with us and allowing us to address the matter. We understand the inconvenience caused by the flight delay due to adverse weather conditions in Kolkata. As part of our efforts to keep everyone informed, travel advisories were shared, and notifications were sent to the registered contact number. Our crew also ensured that refreshments were provided, and water was served multiple times during the wait. Additionally, we assure you that your feedback regarding the crew has been shared internally for a thorough review. At IndiGo, we remain committed to delivering a courteous and hassle-free travel experience and look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon."

It added, "Hi, this is certainly not the kind of experience we'd like our customers to have. Please allow us some time our team will connect with you shortly.”