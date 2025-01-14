Interos.Ai 2025 Predictions Report Warns Of $1 Trillion Economic Impact From Global Supply Chain Risks In Geopolitically Unstable Regions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Inaugural Annual Report Provides Actionable Insights on Geopolitical Instability, Cybersecurity, Trade Dynamics, ESG Imperatives, AI Security and more

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- interos, a global leader in AI-powered Risk Intelligence, has released its inaugural annual Predictions Report for 2025, offering critical insights into emerging trends and challenges that will shape the future of SCRM. Drawing on the industry's most comprehensive knowledge graph, interos's proprietary data and analysis, the report reveals how geopolitical tensions, cyber threats, trade restrictions, climate disruptions, and the secure use of AI will impact organizations worldwide in the coming year.

In 2024, supply chain leaders warned that companies were "taking their foot off the gas" when it came to Resilience, according to McKinsey's Global Supply Chain Leader Survey . There is a Board level strategic gap, where only 30% of members had a deep understanding of supply chain issues. Even more concerning, just 25% of boards have formal processes in place to discuss supply chain risks.

Critical Risks to Global Supply Chains in 2025 Include:



Triple Threat to Geopolitical Stability: Political unrest in Eastern Europe, the South China Sea, and the Red Sea could result in up to $1 trillion in economic damages, with interos data showing over 481 companies in the S&P 500 directly linked to high-risk regions, especially those in agriculture, building and civil engineering, retail and computer manufacturing

Cyber Attacks Go Physical: Beyond software, emerging threats to physical infrastructure, including undersea cable disruptions and satellite hacking are ripe for exploitation by the emerging axis of adversaries

Trade Wars and Rising Inflation: President Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada and inflationary pressures stand to reshape North American trade strategies, with potential cost surges passed onto consumers, including the infamous "$100 avocado." Tariffs are poised to disrupt industries like automotive, agriculture, and consumer electronics, in particular

Intensified Climate Change: Catastrophic weather events in 2025, such as hurricanes, wildfires and

heatwaves, are expected to disrupt 20 million businesses and strain global supply chains Insecurity in the AI Supply Chain: Not just hacking but AI security risks, including data poisoning and model corruption, introduce unforeseen data challenges for organizations integrating AI into their operations

These findings reveal the stark reality of the evolving and entangled supply chain vulnerabilities lurking in 2025.

"This risk looms larger than a CSO or a procurement problem. Supply chain risk management is a CEO dilemma," said Ted Krantz, CEO of interos. "Businesses must evolve from in-house techniques and reactive risk management to a proactive approach that prioritizes Resilience and incorporates both first party and market data perspective to fuel AI-driven actionability. This explains why more than a quarter of the Fortune 100 rely on interos to decrease risk in their supply chains."

As the world grows more complex geopolitically, and fragmented along political fault lines, organizations face increased exposure to vulnerabilities across their extended supply chains. interos's 2025 Predictions Report emphasizes the importance of adopting integrated risk management strategies across cyber attacks, catastrophic weather events, ESG regulations, government restrictions, geopolitical instability, and financial solvencies to ensure continuity, compliance, and competitiveness against industry benchmarks.

"Supply chains are the bedrock of the global economy," Krantz continued. "But can also bring the world to a screeching halt. Eliminating risk in supply chains should be one of the enterprise's strategic board charters in 2025."

To read the full 2025 Predictions Report, visit here .

Ted Krantz will be speaking at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland on "Hacking Trade and Investment." The panel will be live-streamed on January 23, 2025 from 5:30 – 6:15 AM EST here .

interos is the AI risk intelligence company – building the most trusted and transparent supply chains in the world. Our pioneering discovery and monitoring intelligence spans the lifecycle of supply chain risk, enabling faster and more informed threat mitigation. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier intelligence platform, we continuously map and monitor extended supply chains at speed and scale to protect organizations from regulatory fines, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations. For more information, visit .

