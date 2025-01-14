Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues warning of increasing Israeli efforts to incite transfer of genocide, displacement from Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The Palestinian of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning about the increasing Israeli efforts to incite the transfer of genocide and displacement from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank, preparing for possible annexation. These actions include calls to reinforce the occupation, expand settlements, and attract more settlers to these areas. In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry highlighted the growing threat posed by official Israeli statements and actions aimed at intensifying the of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.



Since December, the Israeli Civil Administration's Supreme Planning Council has approved the construction of 2,377 new settlement units, including 400 housing units approved last Wednesday, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. This surge in settlement activity is in line with the decision by Israeli Finance Minister and Minister for Settlement Affairs, Bezalel Smotrich, to hold weekly meetings of the Supreme Planning Council to approve new settlement plans, a shift from the previous practice of holding meetings every three to four months.



Additionally, in July 2023, the Israeli government authorized Smotrich to approve settlement construction plans independently, without requiring government approval, a move that alters the previous system of approval, which had been coordinated with the United States.

MENAFN14012025000045015687ID1109088530