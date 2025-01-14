Deadly wildfires in Los Angeles drives insurance crisis in California

(MENAFN) Deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, ongoing for eight days, have devastated thousands of buildings and exposed significant vulnerabilities in California's insurance sector. The fires, which began on January 7, have scorched over 37,000 acres of land, fueled by strong winds that allowed the flames to spread rapidly across various parts of the city.



The wildfires have damaged or destroyed more than 12,000 buildings, leaving many structures unusable and resulting in estimated economic losses of up to USD150 billion. The death toll has reached 24, with residents and authorities grappling with the scale of the disaster. Experts warn that insurance companies may face significant challenges in covering the extensive damages caused by these wildfires.



California’s growing vulnerability to extreme weather events like floods, storms, and wildfires—exacerbated by climate change—has made it increasingly difficult for homeowners in high-risk areas to secure or afford insurance. Many insurance companies have scaled back or stopped issuing new policies in fire-prone regions and, in some cases, have refused to renew existing ones, leaving property owners exposed to financial risk. Reports from affected residents reveal that some major insurers withdrew fire coverage shortly before the wildfires began.



Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the crisis, emphasizing that widespread policy cancellations by insurers have deepened the distress for families already struggling with the wildfire's aftermath. Industry reports indicate that seven of the 12 largest insurance companies in California have either halted or significantly restricted the issuance of new policies, raising urgent concerns about the state’s ability to manage future disasters.

