Regional Grid Operator Selects Ameren To Lead Critical Grid Infrastructure Projects In Missouri And Illinois

Transmission projects to bolster grid resiliency and reliability for millions of customers

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) has selected Ameren to build multiple critical energy infrastructure projects that will carry clean, reliable energy to distribution grids in Missouri, Illinois and several Midwest states. The projects, which MISO estimates will represent a total of approximately $1.3 billion, are part of a portfolio of energy infrastructure investments under MISO's Long-Range Transmission Plan.

"As demand for reliable energy increases, it is imperative that we strengthen the transmission system to utilize diverse energy resources across the Midwest to support the needs of our residents and businesses," said Shawn Schukar , chairman and president of Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE ). "The energy delivered by these projects will boost reliability and enable the bi-state region to compete for economic development opportunities, including the expansion and relocation of energy-intensive industries. Ameren can get these transmission systems energized faster and for less cost than other companies. We appreciate MISO's confidence in our team to take on these important projects."

The energy corridors identified in MISO's Tranche 2.1 portfolio will work in conjunction with Ameren's current transmission system to enhance reliability and resiliency for customers while supporting economic development. Increasing access to diverse energy resources across the MISO footprint will ensure customer affordability and access to clean energy for millions of people.

Ameren plans to bid on other infrastructure projects in Tranche 2.1 where the company's capabilities and current resources would enhance reliability, resiliency and affordability for customers.

"While Ameren participated in the competitive bidding process for Tranche 1 and plans to do so again, we believe in establishing energy policy that allows the trusted local provider to develop these projects, reducing unnecessary costs and delivering value to the customers sooner," said Schukar. "When we lead these critical projects, we finish them faster and maximize economic development."

For more information on the Tranche 2.1 portfolio, including project maps, visit MISOenergy . To learn more about current and previous transmission projects, visit Ameren/Transmission .

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren , or follow us on X at @AmerenCorp , Facebook/AmerenCorp , or LinkedIn/company/Ameren .

