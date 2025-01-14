Aerospace Bearings Market CAGR To Be At 10.6% From 2021 To 2030 $14.24 Billion Industry Revenue By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The overall Aerospace Bearings opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace bearings market generated $5.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.24 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Increase in focus toward reduction of vehicle weight, focus on green aerospace sector, and growth of global space sector & technological innovations drive the growth of the global aerospace bearings market. However, high cost of raw materials restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, emergence of sensor bearing units and growth in urban air mobility (UAM) platform present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Report (293 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe report offers detailed segmentation of the global aerospace bearings market based on bearing type, aircraft type, application, and region.Based on bearing type, the ball bearing segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the plain bearing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on aircraft type, the fixed wings segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding three-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the rotorcraft segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here atBased on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global aerospace bearings market analyzed in the research include GGBJTEKT CorporationKaman CorporationNSK Ltd.NTN CorporationRBC Bearings Inc.Schaeffler AGSKFTHK CO. LTD.TimkenKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global aerospace bearings market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global market with a detailed impact analysis.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportRead More Reports :Submarine MarketAerospace Bearings MarketCommercial Avionics Systems Market

