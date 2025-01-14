Reliability Roadmap: Consumers Energy Reduced Customer Power Outages An Average Of 21 Minutes In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

More Homes, Businesses Also Got Power Back in 24 Hours or Less

Consumers Energy's commitment to building a smarter and stronger electric grid led to major reliability improvements for nearly 2 million homes and businesses in 2024. The average customer experienced 21 fewer power outage minutes compared to last year, and over 93% of customers saw their power restored in less than 24 hours.

"We're excited to better serve our friends and neighbors through our Reliability Roadmap . Even with major storms and tornadoes last year, we moved closer to goals that enable better quality of life in the Michigan communities we serve," said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's vice president of grid design. "Last year's improvements were significant, and we plan to build on them in 2025."

Consumers Energy's Reliability Roadmap has set long-term goals to have fewer power outages affecting no more than 100,000 customers, even during major storms) and to restore power to all customers in less than 24 hours .

In 2023, Consumers Energy restored power within 24 hours nearly 87% of the time. The increase to 93% represents a major step forward – the result of faster responses to catastrophic storms and ongoing investments to strengthen the grid.

The average Consumers Energy customer also went without power for 155 minutes in normal weather last year, down from 176 minutes. The 12% decrease in total minutes without power from 2023 to 2024 is the largest improvement over the past decade.

"We understand how important it is to keep the lights on for our communities who count on us, and we're driven to do better every day," said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric distribution. "We are carrying out our plan to build on this progress. When you see Consumers Energy crews at work, they're adding new technology, clearing trees away or burying power lines to build a stronger grid."

Consumers Energy carried out over 1,350 major upgrades and cleared trees, limbs and branches along 7,000 miles of electric lines last year. Other tactics included new technology , infrared cameras , more durable iron poles and even a robotic dog .

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.



For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

