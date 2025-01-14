Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Braces For Chill: Snowfall And Fog In Upper Districts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Cold weather persists across most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with extremely cold conditions predicted in the upper districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, areas such as Upper Dir, Upper Chitral, and Kohistan are expected to experience partly cloudy skies, light rain, and snowfall in the mountains. Meanwhile, dense fog is likely to blanket Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Residents of Chitral, Dir, Swat, and other upper regions are facing challenges as roads remain closed due to the previous snowfall.

The minimum temperatures recorded today include Peshawar at 2°C, Kalam at -7°C, Dir and Chitral at -4°C, Parachinar at -3°C, and Swat's areas such as Saidu Sharif and Malam Jabba at -1°C.