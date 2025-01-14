Brazil’S Nuclear Dilemma: Angra 3 Could Cost Consumers Up To $10 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A confidential study by Brazil's Research Company (EPE) reveals a startling fact: completing the Angra 3 nuclear power could cost Brazilian consumers up to R$61.5 billion ($9.92 billion) more on their electricity bills over 40 years.



This finding underscores the complex debate surrounding Brazil's energy future and the role of nuclear power in meeting growing demand. The Angra 3 project, under since 1981, is now at a critical juncture.



With 65% of the work completed, it requires an additional R$23 billion ($3.71 billion) to finish. The study compares Angra 3's projected energy cost of R$653.31 ($0.11 billion) per Megawatt-hour (MWh) with various alternative energy sources.



Even in the most favorable scenario, comparing Angra 3 to gas-fired thermoelectric plants, consumers would pay R$21.09 billion ($3.40 billion) more over four decades.



Other comparisons show even higher costs, reaching up to R$61.55 billion ($9.93 billion) more than alternative energy sources. Despite these figures, Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira supports completing Angra 3.







The National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) is set to decide on the project's future, with the EPE study informing this crucial decision. Proponents argue that Angra 3 offers benefits such as zero greenhouse gas emissions, high-skilled job creation, and energy security.

Brazil's Energy Debate

However, experts question whether these advantages justify the substantial cost to consumers. The debate extends beyond Angra 3 to Brazil's broader energy strategy.



Electricity demand is projected to grow by 3.5% annually over the next decade. The country faces significant challenges in meeting its energy needs while balancing costs, environmental concerns, and technological advancements.



As Brazil grapples with this decision, the outcome will shape not only the country's energy landscape but also impact consumer costs and economic development for decades to come.



The Angra 3 project highlights the global challenges of transitioning to sustainable energy sources. It also underscores the complexities of managing economic realities in the process.

