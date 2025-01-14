Milei’S Electoral Overhaul: Argentina’S Political Landscape Faces Seismic Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Javier Milei of Argentina is pushing for a major electoral reform. His plan aims to eliminate the country's primary election system, known as PASO.



This move forms part of Milei's broader agenda to reshape Argentina's landscape. The PASO system, introduced in 2009, allows parties to select candidates and filters out smaller parties.



Milei's argues that scrapping PASO would save $150 million in unnecessary spending. Critics, however, see this as a political maneuver to weaken opposition parties and consolidate power.



Milei's La Libertad Avanza party holds only 39 out of 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies. To pass this reform, he needs 129 votes, requiring support from allies and some opposition members. This presents a significant hurdle for the president's agenda.



The proposed electoral reform is not Milei's only controversial measure. He also seeks to ban corrupt individuals from running for office. However, this could potentially exclude former President Cristina Kirchner from future elections.







Additionally, Milei wants to appoint two new Supreme Court judges, a move that has faced criticism. Opposition to these proposals is strong. The main Peronist bloc rejects them as "pure electoralism".



Even Milei's usual allies in the PRO party have criticized aspects of his approach. They view the exclusion of budget discussions from extraordinary sessions as authoritarian.

Transformative Reforms Amid Political Turmoil

President Javier Milei's inaugural year in office has been marked by bold economic reforms and political challenges. Taking charge in December 2023, Milei inherited an economy plagued by hyperinflation, massive debt, and dwindling reserves.



His response was swift and decisive, implementing drastic measures to stabilize the economy. Milei's approach centered on reducing government intervention and promoting free-market principles.



In addition, he slashed government ministries, cut public sector jobs, devalued the currency, and eliminated subsidies. These actions aimed to reduce the fiscal deficit and curb inflation.



If Milei succeeds in eliminating PASO and implementing other reforms, it could reshape Argentina's political future. Elections might favor his party and allies.



Opposition groups, especially Peronists, could face greater challenges in organizing. The political landscape might become more polarized. As Argentina approaches its 2025 legislative elections, these proposed reforms hold significant weight.



In short, they will likely determine the balance of power and the country's democratic direction. Milei's push for change faces strong resistance, setting the stage for intense political battles ahead.

