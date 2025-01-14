Cold Conditions Expected Tuesday With Fluctuating Temperatures Ahead

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) – Jordan is set to experience a mix of cool and warm weather this week, with slight fluctuations in temperatures across the country.On Tuesday, expect relatively cold conditions in most areas, particularly over the highlands, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba enjoy milder, warmer weather. High-altitude clouds will grace the skies, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.By Wednesday, temperatures will climb above the seasonal average by 6-7degrees, bringing slightly cool weather to the highlands and relatively warm conditions to the low-lying regions, including the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The skies will feature scattered medium- and high-altitude clouds, with moderate southeasterly winds prevailing.A slight dip In temperatures is forecast for Thursday, with a return to cooler weather in most regions. However, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will retain their mild warmth. Moderate northwesterly winds may pick up occasionally, and medium- to high-altitude clouds will dot the skies.Friday will see another small drop in temperatures, with most regions feeling the chill of winter. The lowlands, including the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, will still enjoy pleasant, mild conditions. Clouds of varying altitudes are expected, with occasional gusts of northwesterly winds.The expected maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: East Amman 18-7C, West Amman 16-5C, northern highlands 14-6C, Sharah Highlands 15-5C, Badia regions 19-4C, plains 18-8C, northern Jordan Valley 24-12C, southern Jordan Valley 26-14C, Dead Sea 25-13C, and Aqaba 26-14C.