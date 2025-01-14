Wireless Backhaul Equipment Market Set To Soar: Key Trends And Insights For 2022-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wireless Backhaul Equipment Global Opportunity Analysis

Wireless Backhaul Equipment Market Expected to Reach $104.8 Billion by 2031-Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "Wireless Backhaul Equipment Market ," The wireless backhaul equipment market was valued at $31.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $104.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.Request for Sample PDF:Wireless backhaul equipment is the backbone of wireless communication networks, connecting the core network to remote sites such as cell towers and small cells. The core network refers to the central elements of a network, such as the network control center and data centers, while remote sites are the access points that connect end-users to the network. Wireless backhaul equipment enables the transfer of data, voice, and video between the core network and remote sites. This includes voice calls, text messages, internet browsing, and video streaming, among other services. The equipment must be able to handle high amounts of data and provide low latency, and high-speed connectivity to ensure that services are delivered efficiently to end-users.Wireless backhaul equipment typically uses microwave, millimeter wave, and fiber optic technologies to provide connectivity. Microwave radios use microwave frequency bands to provide wireless connectivity over short to medium distances (up to 30-40 km), while millimeter wave radios provide high-speed connectivity over short distances. Fiber optic systems provide high-speed, reliable, and secure connectivity over long distances and are often used in urban areas.Various enhanced applications are being used in military & defense sectors such as radar, electronic warfare, and satellite communications. To provide commands, military intelligence, and orders from one place to another in combat scenarios, these applications will need millimeter wave technology with strong wireless backhaul equipment. The reason behind the deployment of millimeter wave technology in military & defense applications is to high-frequency range. Due to that millimeter wave technology can easily cover the range of radar and satellite communication segments, which is 18-40 GHz. Moreover, millimeter wave technology provides a faster, secure exchange of information, and connectivity during tactical communications. Among all other sectors, government, and defense is one of the highest-growing sectors in the wireless backhaul equipment industry.Get a Customized Research Report @Wireless backhaul equipment is also used in a wide range of applications, including cellular networks, wireless broadband, public safety networks, smart cities, and IoT. It plays a critical role in ensuring the efficient and reliable delivery of services to end-users in these applications. Wireless backhaul equipment plays a critical role in ensuring the efficient and reliable functioning of wireless communication networks and supporting the delivery of services to end-users. It provides the necessary connectivity between the core network and remote sites and must be able to handle high amounts of data, provide low latency, and be secure and easy to manage.The wireless backhaul equipment market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to an increase in 5G technology testing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and China, an increase in the use of millimeter wave technology-based scanner systems in transportation and airports, and an increase in demand for smart devices. Furthermore, government support and initiatives to promote rural connectivity and digitalization, as well as the expansion of 5G networks and increasing deployment of IoT applications, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the wireless backhaul equipment market share during the forecast period. On the contrary, some of the barriers to the wireless backhaul equipment market growth include strict government rules and standards for wireless bandwidth utilization, as well as competition from alternative backhaul technologies such as fiber optic networks.Based on the offering, the equipment segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. Based on the frequency band, the 6GHz to 42GHz segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021. Based on the end-use industry, the transportation and logistics segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific and North America remain a significant participant in the wireless backhaul equipment market.Enquiry Before Buying:Key Findings Of The Study. The wireless backhaul equipment market size is expected to grow due to increasing demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity from mobile network operators and enterprises.. The shift towards 5G networks is driving demand for new and upgraded wireless backhaul equipment that can support higher bandwidth and lower latency.. Microwave equipment is still the most commonly used technology for wireless backhaul, but fiber and millimeter wave technology are expected to gain traction in the future.. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a major market for wireless backhaul equipment due to the rapid expansion of mobile networks in the region.. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards remote work and e-commerce, which is expected to drive demand for wireless backhaul equipment as more people rely on high-speed and reliable connectivity.The key players profiled in the report include Ceragon Networks, Cisco, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., MikroTik, Qorvo Inc, Qualcomm, RADWIN, Siklu Communication, and ZTE Corporation. Market players have adopted strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the wireless backhaul equipment market.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

