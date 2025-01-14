Open Sky Group And Easy Metrics Announce Strategic Partnership To Drive Enhanced Labor Optimization In Supply Chain Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Open Sky Group, a global leader in execution solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Easy Metrics, a premier provider of management and warehouse performance management solutions. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced tools to streamline workflows and improve finances across distribution and warehouse operations.

The partnership combines Open Sky Group's deep expertise in chain execution solutions and implementation services with Easy Metrics' cutting-edge cloud-based warehouse performance management platform. Together, the companies will provide businesses with powerful labor insights for workflow analysis, benchmarking, and forecasting across their networks. Clients will benefit from enhanced visibility and control into activity-based costs by customer and process, improved resource allocation, and data-driven insights that enable better decision-making.

"Partnering with Easy Metrics allows Open Sky Group to enhance our current portfolio of market-leading supply chain execution solutions to offer a comprehensive solution that empowers our clients to achieve new levels of labor efficiency and competitive advantage in the marketplace," said Alan Prillaman, SVP of Open Sky Group. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class technology solutions that optimize operations, lower costs, and enhance overall supply chain performance for our valued clients."

By merging Easy Metrics' machine learning-powered analytics with Open Sky Group's supply chain execution expertise, the partnership will provide companies with a scalable, data-driven approach to operational visibility and efficiency. Clients can now access detailed reports and actionable insights, enabling them to forecast labor needs accurately, reduce waste, and improve employee engagement.

"We are excited to join forces with Open Sky Group, whose reputation for delivering high-quality supply chain solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to drive operational excellence," said Dean Dorcas, Co-Founder and CEO of Easy Metrics. "This partnership will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers by combining our advanced warehouse performance management capabilities with Open Sky Group's proven expertise in implementation and integration."

About Open Sky Group

Open Sky Group , stands as a global leader in supply chain technology, boasting a carefully curated portfolio with best-of-breed partners and cutting-edge SaaS platforms. Our diverse operational expertise in multiple supply chain solutions empowers your operations with proven and unparalleled service.

Through our extensive supply chain proficiency and customer-centric focus, we operate as an extension of your existing operations. Being a single solution architect with fluent multi-technology translation, Open Sky Group is your premier supply chain advisor. By merging our partner portfolio with our state-of-the-art SaaS platform, you now possess a comprehensive toolkit for achieving end-to-end supply chain excellence.

At Open Sky Group, our supply chain experts are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you manage your supply chain. We work to propel your business toward unprecedented levels of success through maximized profitability and efficiency in an increasingly competitive landscape.

About Easy Metrics

Operations and finance leaders use Easy Metrics' cloud platform to analyze, forecast, and manage the cost and performance of their warehouse operations. Easy Metrics empowers leaders to drive operational speed and efficiency, cut waste, prioritize investments, and adopt labor and automation strategies that fuel their business growth. Easy Metrics is based in Bellevue, Washington, and is backed by Nexa Equity, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit .

