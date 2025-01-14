Huasun Marks 10 GW In Global Shipments, Ushering In New Chapter For HJT Solar Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Surpassing 10 GW is a testament to our strategic vision and technological excellence," said Xiaohua (Jimmy) Xu, Chairman and CEO of Huasun. "We are confident in achieving the next 10 GW milestone quickly, harnessing the power of heterojunction to accelerate photovoltaics' journey to becoming the primary source."

Founded in 2020, Huasun has established itself as a trailblazer in HJT innovation, achieving breakthroughs in single- and double-sided microcrystalline cells, HBC, copper busbar, and HJT-perovskite tandem technologies. With over 300 patents applied, Huasun continues to push the boundaries of PV efficiency and industrial advancement. The company's integrated R&D and manufacturing approach has enabled an average mass-production conversion efficiency exceeding 26% for HJT solar cells.

Huasun's robust manufacturing capabilities have been instrumental in this achievement. On December 31, 2024, the company's 20 GW HJT Monocrystalline Silicon Smart Factory (Phase 1) in Yinchuan, China, produced its first silicon rod, marking full integration of the HJT supply chain-from silicon ingot and wafer to cell and module. Supported by five production bases in Xuancheng, Dali, Hefei, Wuxi, and Yinchuan, Huasun is steadily advancing the large-scale application of HJT technology.

In 2024, Huasun secured over 10 GW in tenders from leading Chinese state-owned enterprises, including China Huaneng, China Green Development, and PowerChina. The company's products now power solar projects in more than 60 countries and regions across Europe, Asia, and beyond, advancing the global transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Contact Huasun Energy

Website:

Email: [email protected]

Follow " Huasun HJT " on LinkedIn for more heterojunction update

Photo -

Logo -