Russians Launch 196 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted 196 targeting 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This information was shared by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"The enemy carried out four on Stepnohirsk and Kamianske. 93 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske," he wrote.

Also, according to the regional chief, four MLRS attacks targeted Novodarivka, 95 artillery strikes impacted Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhiivske.

Twelve reports were filed about destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilian injuries or fatalities were reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Rozlyv in Kherson region, Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone, resulting in injuries to two individuals.