Russians Launch 196 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
Date
1/14/2025 2:07:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted 196 attacks targeting 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
This information was shared by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
"The enemy carried out four airstrikes on Stepnohirsk and Kamianske. 93 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske," he wrote.
Also, according to the regional chief, four MLRS attacks targeted Novodarivka, 95 artillery strikes impacted Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhiivske.
Read also: Russian drone attacks civilian vehicle
in Sumy region
, casualties reported
Twelve reports were filed about destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilian injuries or fatalities were reported.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Rozlyv in Kherson region, Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone, resulting in injuries to two individuals.
MENAFN14012025000193011044ID1109087161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.