Sharjah Airport Posts Record Passenger Traffic In 2024

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sharjah International Airport welcomed a record 17,101,725 in 2024, marking an 11.4 per cent increase compared to 15,356,212 passengers in 2023.

Announcing the record-breaking performance, the Sharjah Airport Authority said the airport sustained its upward trajectory in passenger, aviation, and cargo performance in 2024 underscoring the emirate's success in solidifying its position as a premier destination for travel, tourism, and economic ventures.

The highlights of this performance include the addition of seven new air travel destinations, including four in Europe, and six new international airlines launching service.

In 2024, the total number of flights rose to 107,760 flights, representing a 9.5 per cent growth compared to 98,433 flights in 2023.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said the results reflect the airport's status as a global hub for air transport and logistics, aligning with its strategic plan to accommodate 25 million passengers annually by 2027. He added that the SAA continues to prioritise enhancing airport facilities, streamlining operations, and promoting sustainability in alignment with the UAE's aviation sector goals. This includes expanding partnerships with airlines and launching new travel destinations to meet the needs of passengers.

‏Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, director of Sharjah Airport Authority, highlighted the airport's passenger growth as a reflection of Sharjah's remarkable advancements in tourism, economic development, and investment.“These achievements are supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure, progressive governance, and robust legislative frameworks,” he added.

Cargo handling also saw unprecedented growth, with volumes increasing by a remarkable 38.6 per cent, reaching 195,909 tons compared to 141,358 tons in 2023. Furthermore, the airport handled 14,035 tons through sea-air cargo operations, reinforcing its role as a key logistics hub.

The airport expanded its network of new flight routes for passengers in 2024 by adding seven direct destinations to various global capitals and cities. Air Arabia launched direct flights from Sharjah Airport to Warsaw and Krakow in Poland, Athens in Greece, Vienna in Austria, and Malé, the capital of the Maldives. Additionally, Fly Oya introduced direct flights to and from Tripoli, Libya.

In 2024, the number of international airlines operating through Sharjah Airport increased, connecting passengers to over 100 global destinations. Six new airlines began operating flights via Sharjah Airport, including Fly Jinnah from Pakistan, UR Airlines from Iraq, Fly Oya from Libya, AJet from Turkey, Flynas from Saudi Arabia, and Iraqi Airways.

The airport said in a statement that it significantly enhanced its air cargo efficiency, attracting new airlines. Kenya Airways began cargo operations from Kenya, Somalia, and Tanzania, while UPS initiated weekly routes connecting the Far East, Sharjah, and Europe. Tanzania Airlines launched regular flights from Dar es Salaam through Kenya to Sharjah, and Qatar Airways Cargo inaugurated cargo routes between Doha and Sharjah.