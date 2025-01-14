RTA Announces Smart Gates On Dubai-Hatta Road, Other Desert Areas

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Smart electronic gates have been installed on Dubai-Hatta road as well as other key roads in desert areas by the emirate's Roads and Authority (RTA), the authority announced on Monday.

In a social post on X, the authority said that these gates are designed to ensure smoother traffic flow and prevent stray animals from crossing onto the road, reducing the risk of accidents.

The initiative is part of RTA's ongoing efforts to enhancing road safety in the emirate. As part of its future development plans, the authority has also announced that it will continue installing additional electronic gates across various areas throughout 2025. Dubai's efforts align with similar initiatives in other emirates. In Ajman, for example, a smart monitoring system was activated on October 1, targeting traffic violators. This system, which includes 26 locations for electronic gates, uses AI-powered cameras to detect violations like mobile phone use and seatbelt non-compliance. By introducing these advanced monitoring solutions, the aim is to further reduce road accidents and improve overall traffic safety for both drivers and pedestrians.