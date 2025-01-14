Egypt's Engineering Exports Reach $5.77Bn In 2024, Marking 25% Growth: Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib, participated in the“Future of Egypt's Exports for Engineering Industries Sector” conference, organized by the Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EECE). During the event, the minister addressed the challenges and opportunities facing the engineering industries sector, as well as action plans to meet Egypt's ambitious export targets.

El-Khatib emphasized that the engineering industries sector is vital to Egypt's economy, fulfilling domestic demand while also serving as a key driver of exports to regional and global markets. He shared that engineering and electronic goods exports reached $5.77bn in 2024, a significant 25% increase compared to previous years.

The Minister underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration between the government and the private sector to further boost Egypt's export performance and open new international markets. He also pointed to the strategic benefits of Egypt's free trade and preferential trade agreements with numerous countries and economic blocs, which grant Egyptian products preferential access to global markets.

Sherif El-Sayyad, Chairperson of the EECE, highlighted the conference's role in analyzing the current performance of Egyptian engineering exports. He noted the sector's significant growth over the past three years and outlined efforts to maintain this upward trajectory. The conference also aimed to identify key markets for Egyptian engineering products and discuss how to leverage international trade agreements to boost exports.

El-Sayyad further emphasized the need for government support and incentives to enhance the sector's competitiveness. He also stressed the importance of improving product quality to sustain growth and meet international standards, particularly in established markets such as Europe, Asia, and America.

The Chairperson concluded by noting that increasing engineering exports is essential for Egypt's economic growth and job creation. He reaffirmed that Egyptian-made engineering products are globally recognized for their quality and are increasingly accepted in major international markets.



