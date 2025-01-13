Amir Discusses Gaza Truce With Biden, US Envoys And Hamas Officials

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the US of America Joe Biden discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and topics of mutual concern.

This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received Monday from the US president.

During the call, they also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the joint mediation efforts to put an end to the war on the Strip, in addition to the regional and international development of common concern.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Monday at his office in Lusail Palace with US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Coordinator for Middle East and North Africa at the US National Security Council (NSC) Brett McGurk.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. They also touched on the latest updates on the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received the delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement 'Hamas' to the negotiations on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The delegation was headed by Dr Khalil al-Hayya.

During the audience, the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, aimed at achieving a long-term truce in the Strip, were reviewed.

His Highness the Amir reiterated Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

