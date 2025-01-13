Salon Franchise Innovator Moxie Salon And Beauty Bar Set To Launch New Location In Jupiter, Fla.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Roopa PastakiaMONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar LLC, an independent salon franchisor, announced today the upcoming grand opening of its Jupiter, Fla., location, scheduled for the end of January.Located at 6390 W. Indiantown Road at the Chasewood Plaza, just minutes away from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach County, the new salon is dedicated to providing affordable luxury with exceptional services that make clients feel confident and beautiful. Owners Hettle Patel, Mukesh Patel and Roopa Pastakia are looking forward to introducing the distinctive Moxie offering to this vibrant coastal area.“We're excited to bring Moxie's transformative services to Jupiter,” says Pastakia.“As multi-unit franchise owners, we've seen firsthand how Moxie empowers clients and communities. Our passion lies in creating meaningful local jobs and offering a unique experience that enhances how customers look - and how they feel about themselves.”Franchisor Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is undergoing rapid expansion for its unique service model, brand recognition and full-service offering. The salon was established in 2014 by twin sisters Jenn and Jamie Dunn - the“Moxie Twins.” After gaining experience as stylists at leading beauty salons in the New York tri-state area, the twins realized their vision for an all-inclusive salon that offers luxury hair care and beauty services accessible to everyone. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has established itself as a premier brand by providing a unique, A-list celebrity salon experience. Jupiter-area residents will be able to book premium cut and color services, signature blowouts, extensions, makeovers and beauty packages at an affordable price point.“We're proud to see Hettle, Mukesh and Roopa bring their vision and expertise to Jupiter,” says Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Founder and COO Victor Olivetti.“With their strong entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to making a positive impact, we know they will continue to elevate the Moxie experience for our clients and help strengthen the community through meaningful job creation and exceptional beauty services.”Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar – the Ultimate Full-Service SalonNow celebrating more than 10 years in business, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has 36+ locations open or in development and 90+ in the planning stage franchisor offers a turnkey solution for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the $52.2 billion hair salon industry, with comprehensive guidance on stylist training; operational, back-end and IT support; digital marketing tools; and exclusive retail sales of“Get Moxified” beauty products. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is positioned to be a formidable industry presence by providing superior service, better value and an unparalleled customer experience. For more information about individual or multi-unit franchise opportunities, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar/franchise.

