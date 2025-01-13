Oil Prices Surge As US Sanctions Tighten Grip On Russian Energy Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices closed sharply higher on Monday, January 13, 2025. surpassed $80 per barrel after the United States imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia's oil industry.



The US Treasury Department targeted over 180 Russian tankers and major oil producers Neft and Surgutneftegas. The sanctions aim to reduce Moscow's revenue from exports.



Traders worry the measures could disrupt global oil supplies. Brent crude for March delivery jumped 1.56% to $81.01 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. US West Texas Intermediate crude for February rose 2.94% to $78.82 per barrel.



Morgan Stanley analysts view the sanctions as more comprehensive than expected. They see new downside risks to Russian oil production. The bank raised its Brent crude forecasts for early 2025. It now expects an average of $77.50 per barrel in Q1 and $75 in Q2.



The sanctions target Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. These vessels have helped Russia circumvent existing sanctions on energy exports. The Treasury Department seeks to increase sanctions risk for Russia's oil trade .







In addition, this includes shipping and financial support for oil exports. Oil prices have climbed about 6% since January 8.



The market reacted strongly to Friday's sanctions announcement. Traders reassess supply forecasts and price outlooks for the coming year.

Oil Market Outlook

Some analysts predict tighter market conditions ahead. The sanctions come as the global oil market faces complex supply-demand dynamics. OPEC+ recently delayed planned production increases until April.



However, this decision stemmed from concerns over weak demand and rising non-OPEC output. The US Energy Information Administration forecasts global oil production will grow by 1.6 million barrels per day in 2025.



Geopolitical tensions add another layer of uncertainty to oil markets. The upcoming US presidential transition creates questions about future energy policies.



Persistent inflation and potential trade frictions could impact oil consumption patterns. The ongoing shift towards renewable energy continues to influence long-term demand projections.



Market participants will closely monitor the implementation and impact of the new sanctions. Potential responses from Russia and other major oil producers remain uncertain.



In short, the interplay between geopolitics, economics, and energy transition will likely keep oil markets volatile in the coming months.

