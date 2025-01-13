DENSO Foundation Donates $250,000 To American Red Cross Disaster Relief

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Annual Pledge Supports Red Cross Response to Nearly Twice as Many Large Disasters as a Decade Ago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, announced today that its philanthropic group, the DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), has donated $250,000 to The American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program.

Disaster Responder members, along with their employees and customers, pledge and in-kind donations to power the Red Cross with the infrastructure, volunteers, and resources to provide relief in times of crisis. These donations enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment's notice - offering a safe place to sleep, a nutritious meal, emotional support and supplies to aid in recovery - while also helping prepare people and communities for future disasters.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to join the Disaster Responder Program, which will allow us to contribute to American Red Cross relief efforts over the next year," said Marty Deschenes, president of DNAF and North America chief manufacturing officer at DENSO. "It reaffirms DENSO's deep commitment to supporting the American Red Cross and to being there for our communities when in need. It also comes at an important moment as the American Red Cross responds to wildfires in Southern California. We cannot thank them enough for their exceptional efforts."

The Red Cross responds to nearly 65,000 disasters across the country every year, providing comfort and hope in times of crisis. As rapidly intensifying storms, extreme heat, record floods and widespread wildfires continue to devastate communities across the country, donations from Disaster Responder members are more important than ever to power Red Cross relief efforts for those who need it most.

"As extreme weather events increase in frequency and intensity, we continue to count on forward-thinking Disaster Responder members like DENSO to help power our relief efforts," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We're so very grateful for DENSO's donation, which underscores their commitment to

compassion in times of crisis."

Donations from Disaster Responder members also support basic needs for families affected by home fires - which comprise the bulk of Red Cross response efforts - and help ensure the Red Cross can continue offering disaster preparedness education nationwide.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit

.



In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit .

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross

or CruzRojaAmericana , or follow us on social media.

SOURCE DENSO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED