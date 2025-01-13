LA Wildfires: Joe Biden's Heartfelt Message-'Our Hearts Ache For 24 Innocent Souls Lost', Praises Brave First Responders

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a heartfelt statement shared on social X, President Joe Biden expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The fires, which have ravaged Southern California, have resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals.

"Our hearts ache for the 24 innocent souls we have lost in the wildfires across Los Angeles ," wrote. "Jill and I pray for them and their loved ones. We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the unprecedented ongoing wildfires across Southern California."

The President emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting the widespread damage caused by the fires and offering his thoughts for the victims and their families.

Federal support and resources mobilized

In his message, President Biden highlighted the efforts being made at the federal level to combat the fires and provide relief to affected communities. "I am being frequently briefed on intensive efforts to suppress the wildfires across Los Angeles , and have directed our team to respond promptly to any request for additional federal firefighting assistance," Biden wrote.

The President also confirmed that federal resources, including personnel and specialized support, have been deployed to assist in the firefighting operations. "At my direction, hundreds of federal personnel and unique federal aerial and ground support has been sent to California to support the firefighting efforts and help communities in need," Biden explained.





The support comes amid the prediction that high winds could further exacerbate the spread of the fires . The President reaffirmed his Administration's commitment to continue its efforts to contain the flames and provide assistance to survivors. "My Administration remains laser-focused on helping survivors and we will continue to use every tool available to support the urgent firefight as the winds are projected to increase ," he stated.