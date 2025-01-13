Lara Trump Lauds Donald Trump's Support For Women, Predicts GOP's First Female President

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lara Trump, a former co-chair of the National Committee (RNC), hinted to The New York Post about an exciting new role she may take on in the incoming father-in-law Donald Trump's administration.“I'm excited to share something that will be very forward-facing and allow me to amplify the accomplishments of the incoming administration in the next couple of weeks,” she said, teasing a high-profile position.

Championing women in the Trump administration

Lara Trump emphasized that Donald Trump has long been a supporter of women in and business. She stated,“This is a man who cares about women,” explaining how she personally benefitted from his mentorship when she joined the Trump family.“Donald Trump helped me get to where I am today. And he's a constant champion for women with whom he surrounds himself.”

Lara pointed to several strong women in prominent roles within the Trump administration, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles , Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt , and cabinet picks like Kristi Noem and Linda McMahon .“There are so many great examples of strong women around Donald Trump ,” she noted.

She also praised the president's inclusive approach to leadership, saying,“He doesn't care what you look like, he doesn't care about your religion, he doesn't care about your gender, he doesn't care who you love. He cares about whether or not you are going to be able to perform a job to your best ability.”

Gender should not be the deciding factor in elections

Lara also expressed her belief that the US will see a female president in her lifetime, stating,“I actually believe our first female president will be a Republican.” However, she was quick to add that gender should not be the determining factor when choosing a candidate.“I think the second you break it down and use that as the reason people should vote for you, I think you lose a lot of people,” she said.

She cited Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign as an example, where Clinton tried to argue that women should vote for her simply because she was a woman.“Hillary Clinton tried to tell everyone that they should vote for her because she was a woman: 'Don't you want to see a woman as president?'” Lara said.“There are a lot of women I can think of right now who I would consider voting for for president,” but added that the candidate's qualifications should take precedence over their gender.

Lara Lea Yunaska, born in Wilmington, NC, and raised in Wrightsville Beach, holds a communications degree from North Carolina State University and attended culinary school. She moved to NYC and worked as a producer for Inside Edition from 2012 to 2016.

Lara met Eric Trump , Donald Trump 's youngest son with Ivana Trump, during her time in NYC.

The couple married at Mar-a-Lago in November 2014 and now live in Jupiter, Florida, with their two children, Luke, 7, and Carolina, 6.