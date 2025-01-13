Ukraine Already Received 36 Pzh 2000 Howitzers From Germany And Partner Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, international partners have supplied Ukraine with 36 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, including 25 provided by Germany.

That is according to the German Defense Ministry's website , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that 18 more new PzH 2000s will be delivered to Ukraine in the second half of 2027. This will bring the total number of these self-propelled howitzers to 54, which is equivalent to three artillery battalions.

The German Defense Ministry also reported that Germany has trained more than 420 Ukrainian service members to operate and maintain artillery systems. Ukrainian artillerymen have demonstrated their capacity to rapidly acquire and master new technologies, the German defense ministry said.

As reported, in July 2022, the German government approved the sale of 100 modern Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.