Kuwait's FM Assistant Urges The Participation Of Women In All Sectors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enezi

MANAMA, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Assistant for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher emphasized on Monday the essence to enhance women leadership and empowerment across all sectors, especially the economic fields.

This statement made by Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah to KUNA, during her participation in the "World Businesswomen Forum and in the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa President of the Supreme Council for Women.

Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah stated that the forum provides an opportunity for businesswomen to exchange expertise and ideas, fostering holistic and sustainable development across various sectors.

She also praised the exceptional preparations and coordination of the forum by Bahraini businesswomen, expressing her gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for hosting the event.

Association President Ahlam Janahi stated during the opening that the event is not only a platform for commercial and professional exchange but also an opportunity for women from diverse backgrounds to share success stories. She emphasized that women's role in the economy is more critical than ever.

The four-day event features an exhibition of participating corporations and discussion sessions on various topics. (end)

mb







MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109085952