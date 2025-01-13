Immigration Lawyer Publishes Warnings And Strategy On Immigration Under Trump 2.0

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran Immigration Attorney Richard Herman Provides Safety Guides to Assist Undocumented Immigrants, and those on H-1B , F-1, TPS, Green Cards

- Richard HermanCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the threat of mass deportations to stringent restrictions on H-1B workers and F-1 students, America's immigration system is bracing for seismic changes when makes his epic return to the Oval Office on January 20, 2025.In this climate of fear and uncertainty, immigrants (as well as their employers and family members) are looking for answers,Richard Herman, an immigration lawyer for over 30 years, has published guides to help others navigate the complexities of immigration politics in the current political landscape, including a Safety Plan for the undocumented, and guides for H-1B visas , F-1 International Students , TPS and Green Card Holders.Call for Calm, Rational, Economic-Driven Discussion on ImmigrationHerman and his team at the Herman Legal Group, have long-called for a new discussion on immigration policy in America.1. Immigrants as Economic EnginesAt a time when immigrants are often viewed in a negative light, Herman seeks to raise awareness that the foreign-born demographic is an entrepreneurial and talent-rich resource that helps make America great."It is no accident that forty-six percent of the Fortune 500 were founded by immigrants, or their children," Herman statesResearch demonstrates that immigrants, when compared to American-born, are:.Twice as likely to launch a business in the U.S.;.Twice as likely to invent and own a U.S. patent;.More likely to have the international relationships and cultural skills to navigate new export markets and attract investment from abroad.Numerous studies highlight how immigrants drive innovation, revive neighborhoods, and create American jobs.2. The Immigrant MindsetThe data also suggest that immigrants have something more important to share with us than just their entrepreneurial output and innovation.They have something to teach us.Herman says that "immigrants are the 'Dream-Keepers' --- the ones that most fervently believe that the American Dream is alive and well."This philosophy of“Thinking Like an Immigrant” celebrates the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of immigrants.This mindset is not only for immigrants--- but can also "inspire businesses, communities, and individuals born in the U.S," Herman provides.Who Is Richard Herman?Richard Herman, a former resident of Moscow, Russia, with decades of experience in immigration law and policy, is:.A Legal Expert: Recognized in Best Lawyers in America© and Super Lawyers© for his innovative approaches to immigration law..An Author: Co-author of Immigrant, Inc. - a groundbreaking book on how immigrant entrepreneurs are driving the U.S. economy.An Economic Development Advocate: Known for his work in promoting immigrant-friendly policies that revitalize cities (like his rust belt hometown of Cleveland) and foster economic growth..A Thought Leader: Frequently featured in national media, including The New York Times, ABC News, NPR, FOX News, and Forbes.Herman is a vocal advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, emphasizing economic development, national security, and social unity.Herman's wife, Kimberly Chen, immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, overcoming undocumented status to become a physician. They've raised their children to be proud Americans and citizens of the world.

