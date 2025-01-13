Argon & Co Grows Leadership Team With Chris Keller To Lead Network Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Argon & Co

Chris Keller, Partner, Argon & Co

New Leadership Initiative Begins 2025 for Argon & Co

- Chris KellerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Argon & Co, the global management consultancy specializing in operations strategy and transformation, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Keller, partner, as the leader of its Strategy practice in North America. This strategic move underscores Argon & Co's commitment to growth and innovation with a particular emphasis on network strategy and operational excellence.Chris Keller brings over 25 years of experience in supply chain strategy and operations management, having led transformative projects that reshaped client businesses and delivered measurable results. His expertise spans supply chain design and optimization, inventory management, procurement, and cost-to-serve analysis.“Chris's extensive background in supply chain and logistics makes him an ideal fit to add to our leadership team,” said Simon Clarke, Partner at Argon & Co.“His ability to develop innovative strategies and drive operational improvement will be a tremendous asset to our clients.”Before joining Argon & Co, Chris Keller served as Global Practice Leader at Chainalytics LLC,/NTT DATA where he led teams in delivering advanced supply chain solutions. His career has also included roles at leading organizations such as Logistics Bureau and FedEx, where he developed deep expertise in operations strategy and supply chain transformation.“I'm excited to join Argon & Co and contribute to its continued growth in North America,” Keller stated.“This is an incredible opportunity to work with an organization that shares my passion for delivering value and developing future supply chain leaders.”This appointment reflects Argon & Co's strategic focus on expanding its capabilities and industry reach in its position as a leader in supply chain consulting and operational transformation.“Chris's leadership will enhance our ability to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients,” added Steve Mulaik, Partner at Argon & Co.About Argon & CoArgon & Co is a global management consultancy that specialises in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans supply chain planning, manufacturing, logistics, procurement, finance, and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done. Argon & Co has 18 offices across Europe, Australasia, America, Asia and the Middle East.For more information about Argon & Co and its services, please visit argonandco . Chris Keller can be reached at ....

