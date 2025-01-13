Intelligent Waves (IW) Named One Of The 2025 Best Places To Work In Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intelligent Waves Named One of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Virginia

Virginia Business Magazine names Intelligent Waves one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Virginia.

- Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves, CEORESTON, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, announced today it has been named one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business magazine.This prestigious honor highlights Intelligent Waves' commitment to creating a dynamic and inclusive work environment, fostering innovation, and prioritizing employee well-being. The awards are presented in partnership with Best Companies Group.The Best Places to Work in Virginia program identifies and honors the top employers in three categories: small, medium, and large. Intelligent Waves, a leader in providing cutting-edge IT and human performance solutions, is proud to join the ranks of these exemplary organizations. The ranking is determined through a comprehensive evaluation process that includes an analysis of workplace policies, practices, and demographics alongside an anonymous employee survey. This methodology ensures that the results reflect both organizational excellence and employee satisfaction.Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, stated,“We are honored to be recognized as one of Virginia's Best Places to Work in 2025. This accolade highlights our commitment to enhancing performance while fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and direct engagement with our team members.”About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visitAbout Virginia Business MagazineVirginia Business is the only publication in the state dedicated to covering economic activity in every sector and region of the Commonwealth. The magazine has established a reputation as a must-read for those who want to stay abreast of commercial events in the state.

Gal Borenstein

Borenstein Group, Inc.

+1 703-385-8178

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.