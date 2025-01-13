Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Electronic Pulse Detection Module (BEC-403)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a physician and I thought there could be a better way to detect the presence of a carotid pulse during the pulse check pause when resuscitating cardiac arrest patients," said one of two inventors, from Lake Charles, La., "so we invented the PULSE CHECK. Our design can be applied quickly, and it reduces the inaccuracies associated with manual palpation detection."

The patent-pending invention provides a new pulse detection module to detect and indicate the presence of a carotid pulse during a pulse check pause when resuscitating a cardiac arrest patient using CPR or an AED. In doing so, it offers a visual means of confirming pulse rate and degree of regularity for a patient. As a result, it increases accuracy. The invention features a self-contained design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for medical facilities.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BEC-403, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

