Alberta Cleantech Awards Now Accepting Nominations—Recognize Industry Leaders Advancing Innovation And Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications are now open for Foresight Canada's 2025 Cleantech Awards, recognizing ventures and ecosystem leaders across British Columbia (BC), Alberta, and Atlantic Canada that are driving cleantech innovation and adoption and propelling the country to net zero.

Since 2023, Foresight has celebrated excellence in Alberta's cleantech ecosystem through these awards, showcasing companies and organizations that are driving both economic growth and impactful innovation. Notable past winners include:



Litus : Litus recently launched a new pilot and won the 2024 MaRS Climate Impact Series A Pitch award, as well as a Cleantech Group 50 to Watch award. They were also recognized as a 2023 and 2024 Foresight 50 honouree.

Future Fields: Future Fields recently opened a 6,000 square foot biofactory and launched a new product, Interleukin-10, to support medical research. They were also a 2021 Foresight 50 honouree.

Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) : The Government of Alberta and Natural Resources Canada just committed a combined $50M for ERA's new Strategic Energy Management for Industry (SEMI) program. They also received $2.7M from Alberta's government to support new technologies that will help oil and gas companies reduce water use while creating jobs. Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) : In 2023–24, PrairiesCan's investments led to the creation of 9,668 jobs and the maintenance of 4,824 jobs across the Prairie provinces, significantly contributing to regional economic development.

Alberta continues to emerge as a powerhouse in cleantech innovation, with a growing number of companies leading the way in clean energy technologies, carbon capture, and sustainable resource management. Seven of the companies on the 2024 Foresight 50 list of Canada's most investable cleantech ventures are based in Alberta. Alberta's advancements in energy storage, clean hydrogen, and low-carbon solutions for the oil and gas industry demonstrate how the province is transforming its traditional strengths into drivers of economic growth and technological progress, showcasing the potential for balancing resource development with climate action.

The Alberta Cleantech Awards celebrate these achievements, recognizing the ventures and leaders who are helping shape the future of the province's economy. Foresight is proud to honour Alberta's trailblazers and inspire the next generation of champions committed to building a prosperous and sustainable future.

Nominations are open in the following categories:



Venture of the Year - Startup: An emerging cleantech venture actively growing and already creating impact in their field (suggested TRL 1-6).

Venture of the Year - Scaleup: A cleantech venture positioned to take a leadership role on the global innovation stage (suggested TRL 7-9).

Adopter of the Year: A leading organization, company, or group adopting or championing sustainable practices in their industry.

Cleantech Supporter of the Year: An organization championing the growth and development of cleantech in BC through support of climate-focused entrepreneurs, programs, ecosystem development, thought leadership, and community building. Funder of the Year: A funder, investor, government program, or VC championing a net zero economy by investing in cleantech ventures.



Nominate a cleantech champion today . Self nominations are welcome and encouraged.

Quotes

“Alberta's cleantech sector showcases the province's ability to balance economic growth with climate action, proving that sustainability and business innovation go hand in hand. Foresight is proud to recognize the trailblazers and industry leaders who are leveraging Alberta's rich resources and entrepreneurial spirit to create solutions that support Canada's journey to net zero while boosting the nation's productivity. At the Alberta Cleantech Awards, we celebrate the province's remarkable achievements and its growing role as a leader in cleantech innovation, inspiring a greener and more prosperous future for all.” - Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

About Foresight Canada

​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world's best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today's most urgent climate challenges.

Contact:

Heather Kingdon

Manager, Communications

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at