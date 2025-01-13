Circle Locker Announces Strategic Partnership With Harbor Lockers By Luxer One

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founder, Jack Bonneau and Circle Locker next to an locker.

Circle Locker offers the first metro-wide on-demand public locker for ecommerce returns, neighbor-to-neighbor exchanges, and donations.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Circle Locker announces its strategic partnership with Harbor Lockers, a division of smart locker Luxer One. Harbor Lockers has provided over 30 smart lockers, a commitment valued at over $250,000, to expand the Circle Locker brand across the Denver & Boulder metro area. Circle Locker offers the public convenient drop-off of ecommerce returns , and neighbor-to-neighbor exchanges of items sold or donated on Nextdoor, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist at its Circle Locker locations."We're deploying over 30 Circle Lockers across the Denver/Boulder metro area for the holiday return season and beyond," says Jack Bonneau, founder of both Circle Locker and Teen Hustl. "By having more drop-off locations, we're able to make returns and neighbor-to-neighbor exchanges more convenient, faster, and safer for the public while reducing the carbon footprint of returns and exchanges.""We're very excited to work with Circle Locker," says Van Tucker, VP of Technology Partnerships of Harbor Lockers. "Circle Locker has been one of our top Build Partners at Harbor for over 18 months; their model and execution have been impressive and are one of the major reasons we've made such a significant early commitment to them."In addition, Circle Locker works with local teens through Teen Hustl, a company founded by Jack in high school. Teen Hustl offers at-home pickup and delivery of returns and exchanges by local neighborhood teens on eco-friendly personal bikes and e-bikes/trikes."By making returns and exchanges more convenient, safer, and sustainable, we're encouraging and helping to power the circular economy , hence our name, Circle Locker," says Jack Bonneau. "Our vision for 2025 is to have over 200 Circle Locker locations across the metro area and begin our national expansion outside of Colorado."About Circle LockerCircle Locker ( ) is a publicly available locker network where consumers can conveniently drop off their ecommerce returns and safely drop off and pick up items sold or donated on Facebook Marketplace, Nextdoor, and Craigslist. Our mission is to create a public locker network with convenient services and offerings which encourage and support the circular economy.About Teen HustlTeen Hustl is a neighborhood logistics service provided by local teens. Teen Hustl offers a more reliable, efficient, eco-friendly logistics service through local teens on personal bikes, eScooters, and electric bikes/trikes. Our mission is to bring back the opportunities that teens and youth had decades ago through neighborhood newspaper delivery through local paper routes but updated for today's Gig Economy.About Jack BonneauSerial entrepreneur Jack Bonneau founded Circle Locker. Jack's executive team includes his dad, Steve Bonneau, among others. Circle Locker also has an active set of advisors formerly from Amazon, Uber, and UPS. Teen Hustl, Jack's second startup, was founded by Jack in high school. His first business, Jack's Stands & Marketplaces appeared on ABC's Shark Tank when Jack was ten, becoming the youngest male to successfully pitch and receive a deal on Shark Tank (Jack's Shark Tank episode (originally aired 11/11/2016 - season 8, episode 8) re-airs on CNBC Monday 1/13/2024 at 11pm ET/9pm MT/8pm PT). Jack currently attends Dartmouth College majoring in Physics (Quantum) and Applied Math.About Harbor Lockers by Luxer OneHarbor Lockers, a division of Luxer One, is a public locker network where businesses can deliver, store, and pick up items. Luxer One, a division of ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions, is a technology company specializing in contactless pickup and drop-off of packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers are used in multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. More than 350 million U.S. packages have been delivered to Luxer One lockers.

