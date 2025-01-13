The Junaid Family Foundation Announces Request For Proposals To Support Refugee Success In Greater Cleveland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Junaid Family Foundation , a philanthropic organization committed to empowering vulnerable populations both locally within Ohio and around the world, announces a Request for Proposals (RFP) aimed at supporting programming designed to enhance the success and well-being of refugee populations residing in Greater Cleveland. This initiative reflects the Foundation's ongoing dedication to fostering opportunity and equity in the local community.Purpose of the RFPThe Junaid Family Foundation recognizes that refugees face unique challenges as they resettle and build new lives. This RFP seeks to identify innovative and impactful Cleveland based programs that address these challenges and create pathways for long-term success.Funding Scope and Focus AreasEligible proposals should align with one or more of the following focus areas:- Education and Skill Development: Programs providing language acquisition, vocational training, or pathways to higher education.- Economic Empowerment: Initiatives aimed at job placement, entrepreneurship, or financial literacy.- Health and Well-Being: Programs that address food security, housing security and/or access to quality healthcare. Services addressing trauma, emotional resilience, and social connection.- Community Integration: Efforts to build cultural bridges, reduce isolation, and foster self-sufficiency and belonging within Greater Cleveland.Eligibility CriteriaThe RFP is open to:- Nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status.- Organizations operating within Greater Cleveland, Ohio, and have a proven track record of serving refugee populations.- Collaborative partnerships between multiple entities are encouraged.- Projects demonstrating a measurable impact and a sustainable model for continued success.Applications are due Friday, February 28th, 2025.Contact Information:For more information or to apply for this RFP, please contactJulie Novario, Program OfficerJunaid Family Foundation...About The Junaid Family Foundation:Founded in 2021, the Junaid Family Foundation supports programs that define brighter futures for vulnerable populations. We strive to make a difference by supporting programming that falls into one or more of the following categories: healthcare and development, education and society, equity and diversity, and civic engagement. We specifically fund programs supported by a clear need, an evidence-based solution, and program measurement that drives sustainable change.The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF's work through our website and LinkedIn .

