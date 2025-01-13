City Of Ontario Police Department Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm, Enhancing Services For Their Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Lorenz, Chief of Police

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to the City of Ontario Department . To earn this designation, the department completed a position-specific autism training and certification process. The certification includes scenario-based training designed to equip officers and staff with essential skills for effectively understanding, communicating with, and assisting autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"I am proud Ontario PD is recognized as a Certified Autism CenterTM. This is a significant step to ensure we continue to provide compassionate, understanding, and effective service to all members of our community, to include those with autism. This certification demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional customer service and safety for every individual we serve," says Mike Lorenz, Chief of Police.

“IBCCES is excited to partner with the City of Ontario Police Department in designating them as a Certified Autism CenterTM, highlighting their commitment to enhancing accessibility in their community. Their dedication to accommodating and supporting autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals sets a standard we hope will encourage other law enforcement agencies to follow suit,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

In addition to the autism training, Ontario PD officers are equipped with sensory kits that can be utilized in the field when they identify an individual experiencing sensory overwhelm, helping de-escalate the situation and best communicate with the autistic or sensory-sensitive individual. The sensory kits include noise-canceling headphones, sensory fidgets, and a communication passport for those who are non-speaking or have limited communication abilities. Ontario PD will soon be launching the Blue Envelope program (2025). The program is an awareness communication tool between law enforcement and community members who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, dementia, anxiety, or other conditions that may require additional accommodations or awareness during law enforcement contact. Ontario PD is a participating agency in the Safe Return program. The database will have a profile for each registered individual which will provide crucial information about behavioral considerations, medical conditions, special care instructions, a detailed description of the person, and a photo. This information minimizes law enforcement response time and maximizes search efforts.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created specialized programs so staff in various industries would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter , a free online resource for families looking for certified locations and professionals. Organizations listed on the site have met the criteria to be recognized as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC).

###

About City of Ontario Police Department

The Ontario Police Department is located in Southern California. Serving a population of 181,224, Ontario PD continues its leadership role in the Inland Empire by building and maintaining authentic relationships and enhancing the quality of life in our community. Our mission is to work together with the community in the most professional manner, while relentlessly safeguarding life and property by providing expedited police response, community engagement, and developing open dialogue. ​We are committed to valuing transparency to preserve the trust that we have created. We will continue to expand on various forums that strengthen our connection to the community.​ Our ultimate goal is to enhance the quality of life through innovative ways that are in line with our Mission, Vision, and Values!

About IBCCES

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.