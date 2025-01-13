AFSP's Advocacy Action Days: Advocates Urge State Support For Suicide Prevention Legislation, Encourage Allies To Join

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In nearly every state, advocates gather for events that unite loss survivors, those with lived experience, allies and lawmakers with the aim to influence key legislation and policy changes that can help prevent suicide. Powerful volunteer stories have the potential to motivate lawmakers to act. Nationally, as a result of AFSP's annual Advocacy Action Days and advocate efforts, state bills have been enacted that now

implement fees to fund 988 crisis response services , require suicide prevention policies and personnel training in K-12 schools , create voluntary do-not-sell firearm registries and enhance secure firearm storage options , require insurance plans to treat mental health and physical health equally , and create statewide suicide prevention offices and task forces , among other legislative advancements.

One advocate making a difference is AFSP Massachusetts Chapter advocate Karen Carreira who lost her son to suicide after his 15th birthday. "I attended an Advocacy Action Day (formerly named State Capitol Day) and began supporting our state advocacy efforts. Last year, I provided testimony in support of a state bill that would mandate the inclusion of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on student identification cards at colleges, public middle, and high schools."

In 2025, the top policy priorities for AFSP's Advocacy Action Day events include, but are not limited to, support for firearms suicide prevention, increased access to care and services, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and supporting underserved and disproportionately impacted communities, including youth and LGBTQ+ populations. AFSP targets upstream prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery policies, and seeks to be inclusive of all individuals across the lifespan affected by suicide.

"The change that our advocates drive each year is real. AFSP is committed to these efforts and looks forward to the impact Advocacy Action Day events will have across the U.S. this year," said Laurel Stine, J.D., M.A, executive vice president and chief policy officer, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Everyone can play a part in suicide prevention, and we're honored to have such dedicated volunteers willing to share their stories and give of their time to help bring about needed policy change."

In 2024, 2,000 advocates participated in AFSP Advocacy Action Day events, meeting with and educating their state public officials – including over 300 legislative meetings in 45 states. In AFSP's 2023 fiscal year, 51 state bills were enacted that volunteer advocates actively supported at Advocacy Action Day events or through letters, testimony or technical assistance.

Thousands of people join their local AFSP chapter as volunteer advocates and band together with others as part of Advocacy Action Day events to advance AFSP efforts on state legislative and policy issues that can help prevent suicide. Members from the community who would like to support these efforts and advocate with AFSP as part of their state's Advocacy Action Day are encouraged to join. Become a vital part of AFSP's large grassroots advocacy network by visiting afsp/actioncenter . You can learn more about AFSP's efforts at

afsp/Advocacy .



As a reminder, suicide is a public health matter and most often a result of a mental health condition in combination with other risk factors. How we talk about suicide in the media can negatively or positively influence the health outcomes of those who are vulnerable to suicide. To reduce the risk of suicide contagion we encourage journalists to follow guidelines for reporting on suicide: . For media inquiries, please contact AFSP through this link.

