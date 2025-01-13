Chopped Leaf Introduces The Perfect Winter Combo To Kickstart Your New Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wrap & Soup Combo is a Flavourful Way to Meet Your Nutritional Goals

Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chopped Leaf is helping you embrace your New Year's resolutions with the launch of our Wrap & Soup Combo, available starting January 13th. Designed to support your nutritional goals and featuring a discounted price, this combo is the perfect pairing for the winter season.

Guests can enjoy any Wrap (excluding protein) paired with a Small Soup of their choice for just $12.99 CAD (or $12.49 USD at our US restaurants). Whether you're looking for a fresh, flavourful wrap to keep you energized or a comforting bowl of soup to warm you up, you'll get both with this pairing.

“At Chopped Leaf, we believe that eating well should be wholesome and satisfying, especially during the colder months. Our Wrap & Soup Combo offers the perfect balance of nourishment and comfort, helping our guests stay on track with their nutritional goals while enjoying a delicious meal,” says Karen Paradine, Head of Marketing, Chopped Leaf.

Why Choose the Wrap & Soup Combo?



Stay on Track: Begin 2025 with nutritious choices that make it easy to stick to your resolutions.

Seasonal Comfort: Warm up on chilly days with our signature soups, made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Customizable Options: With a variety of wraps and soups to choose from, there's something for everyone.

The Wrap & Soup Combo will be available at all participating Chopped Leaf locations across Canada and the U.S. for a limited time. Start the new year right with a meal that makes you“Feel Good After You Eat.”

For wrap flavours and soup selections, view Chopped Leaf's menu: or order online: .

About Chopped Leaf

Chopped Leaf is a leading restaurant franchise specializing in fresh, customizable, and flavourful meals. With a focus on wholesome ingredients and community connections, Chopped Leaf is committed to helping guests make food choices they can feel good about.

Proudly Canadian, Chopped Leaf celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024. The fast-casual restaurant chain has over 118 locations across Canada and in the United States, and is continuing to expand across North America and internationally, with more than 25 locations committed to open. Eat-in, takeout or“lettuce” cater your event, party or get together. Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands . If you are interested in becoming a Franchisee, visit . Follow Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

